He’s Harder Than Ever. She’s Getting Off First. This Couples’ Toy Could Close the Orgasm Gap for Good

If there’s one thing that was instilled in me growing up, it was that my woman partner should always come first. (Not in those exact terms, mind you… mostly just learning that as the product of a single mother.)

It turns out that mentality might be in the minority, concerningly so.

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In a 2018 study in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, 95% of straight men said they usually or always orgasm during partnered sex. For straight women, it was 65%. It’s called the “orgasm gap.”

via MV.Health

Most sex gadgets for guys ignore it. The classic cock ring has one job, and that’s to hold blood in so an erection lasts. Whatever happens on her side of the bed is a side effect. Which is a little odd, given there are two people involved.

A cock ring built for both of you rewrites that job description. MV.Health’s Tenuto 2 has four motors that vibrate along the penis and perineum while adding sensation across the vulva during sex.

Even better? It’s also part of MV.Health’s Black Friday sale, currently marked down 43%.

How Does a Cock Ring Help Her Out Too?

The Tenuto 2 is a soft silicone ring worn at the base of the penis. The vibration does the extra work, and it’s hands-free, so nobody has to hold it themselves.

How the four motors are arranged is what makes the device good for both partners. Some aim along the penis and the perineum (the stretch of skin behind the testicles that a lot of guys overlook, but shouldn’t), but they also magnify sensation across a vulva during intercourse.

via MV.Health

The gap at the bottom of the ring lets you finish powerfully without taking it off. That’s a HUGE feature that a lot of tighter-fitting traditional cock rings can ultimately limit.

Dialing it in takes 16 intensity levels and an app. It’s meant to stretch to fit about 90% of penis sizes, which is a claim that I like that a “one size fits all,” which lots of male sex toys like to do.

The Tenuto 2 is also FDA-registered for covering erectile dysfunction. And in fact, a study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found it improved erectile dysfunction by more than 2x, with the device working for solo use, foreplay, or during sex.

What to Know Before You Buy

Ready to put a ring on it?

The Tenuto 2 is water-resistant (not waterproof), USB rechargeable with about two hours of playtime, and made from body-safe silicone. It’s also FSA/HSA eligible, so you can pay with pre-tax health dollars. Double check that you qualify beforehand, of course.

Ultimately, this is a cock ring, so follow the user guide’s wear-time limits, and take it off if you feel pain, numbness or a color change.

Via MV.Health

As for the orgasm gap, no ring can promise to close it entirely. What this one can do is add some additional vibration for her without bringing a second toy in the mix. You may still need to put some work in yourself. But that’s where the fun is!

So go and do it. Literally. I believe in you.