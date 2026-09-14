Ever Wanted to Own a Racehorse? Now You Can For $100

There’s a simulator game for basically everything now. Farming, trucking, lawn mowing, literal seed inspecting… Search “racehorse owner simulator” on Steam, though, and you’ll come up empty, because apparently nobody’s figured out how to fake it. Turns out you don’t have to!

MyRacehorse lets you buy a legitimate stake in a Thoroughbred racehorse for $100. You don’t need a controller, and the payoff (an actual ownership stake in a living, breathing horse) beats anything a game could render.

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This year’s Kentucky Derby field alone included a $2.4 million yearling (Potente, trained by Bob Baffert) and a handful of others that sold for well into six figures before they’d ever set foot on a track. With that kind of money, your buy-in is a little more reasonable… and, really, it’s not that much more than the cost of a video game these days.

At any rate, “pony” is a common request for Santa come Christmas time. And while the big guy may not deliver you a gift-wrapped horse, MyRacehorse can be your official workaround.

For as little as $100, you can buy a fractional, real ownership stake in an actual Thoroughbred—not a fantasy team or a sweepstakes entry—and get pulled into everything that comes with it.

Training updates, jockey and trainer interviews, race-day alerts, (via lottery) paddock and winner’s circle access most fans never get near… that all comes along with your investment

It sounds too good to be true, but this isn’t a hypothetical pitch. MyRacehorse owners have been in the winner’s circle for some of the sport’s biggest races:

Authentic took the 2020 Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic

Seize the Grey (co-owned by roughly 2,500 people through MyRacehorse) won the 2024 Preakness

Straight No Chaser took the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Sprint

MyRacehorse says its community has grown past 100,000 owners, and its horses currently train under seven Hall of Fame trainers, including Bob Baffert, who has trained two Triple Crown winners from 2015 and 2018.

What You’re Actually Buying Isn’t a Payout

To be clear, the financial upside here is real, but it’s secondary, and it’s not guaranteed.

MyRacehorse is upfront that most racehorses don’t turn a profit, and shares are sold as securities, not bets. What you’re actually buying is a way into the sport itself: your horse’s name on your phone, its workouts in your feed, and a shot at being in the crowd when it runs.

What you have going for you, though, is that Every Triple Crown winner was once just a name nobody outside a barn had heard yet. Somewhere right now, a horse on MyRacehorse’s roster is getting fed and worked before sunrise with no idea it might end up on your lock screen by Derby week. Nobody can promise you that horse turns into the next Authentic, but for $100, you get to watch in real time, alongside a few thousand other owners, instead of reading about it after the fact.

And won’t that mint julep in May taste that much sweeter as your horse is running during the “most exciting two minutes in sports?”

View Available Horses — MyRacehorse.com

MyRacehorse is offering securities only through the use of an Offering Circular that is part of an Offering Statement qualified by the SEC. Find it and general disclosures here: myracehorse.com/disclaimer.