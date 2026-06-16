MysteryVibe Molto Review: This Bendable G-Spot and P-Spot Sex Toy Actually Adapts to Your Body

If you’ve never heard of MysteryVibe, know that they’re in the business of creating sex toys that actually double as sexual health tools, a.k.a. sexual wellness devices. No, this is not a BS marketing claim. They’re actually formulated and created by doctors using scientific research. After creation, they go through another round of testing to ensure that they’re worthy of the “doctor-approved” title.

If you’ve never heard of sexual health tools, according to GoodRx, “Sexual wellness devices are more than just sex toys. They’re tools that can help with physical arousal, orgasming, comfort, and enjoyment during sex.” Think: exploring your G-spot while squirting, and bending perfectly to help you explore and reach your P-spot, aka (G-spot in your ass/prostate). The catch, however, is the price. If you read “sexual wellness device” and assumed it came with a hefty price, you’re sort of on the nose. MysteryVibe does tend to have great sales; for example, Molto is 50% off at the time of writing this. They’re also FSA/HSA-eligible, so if you’re one of the lucky few with insurance, you can use those benefits to cop a wellness device, too. So, we put Molto to the test.

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What Is the MysteryVibe Molto and How Does It Work?

MysteryVibe’s Molto is truly unique, and you won’t find other toys shaped like it. It’s essentially a slim and bendable sex toy with a round base that makes using a toy all the more handheld and comfy. Molto’s flexible design is the best sexual exploration tool because while sex toys help you explore your body, they’re not always flexible. Sometimes, you have to twist your body—especially hands and hips—into awkward positions to get that right spot. Molto is completely flexible and holds whatever shape you bend it into. So, if you don’t find the right spot at first, you can take your time morphing it to fit your body.

Extra perk: It’s meant to be held like a tool, with the perk of allowing you to explore yourself, from your asshole and prostate, aka P-spot, to your G-spot.

Molto’s oval base is legit a remote. It acts as a control center for every pleasure setting you can explore. The plus and minus signs aren’t any different from any other sex toy. It controls the vibration intensity. Duh. But the arrows facing left and right? Those arrows work like a back button on a TV remote. You can go to the previous setting or back to your original setting. This was truly GOAT’d in the middle of getting off, as I’d rather spend time melting into my orgasm than finding the right button. 10/10 feature.

How I Tested the MysteryVibe Molto

To test Molto, I brought a few essentials into the bedroom. First, I grabbed some water-based lube to make sure that I didn’t need to interrupt the vibes.

I tested Molto in two positions, doggy style and missionary. I tried anal and vaginal stimulation during this test (with a toy cleaning session in between, of course). Vaginal stimulation wasn’t the tricky part; anal was. Anal is notoriously tighter and takes some maneuvering, so given that Molto is a health tool, I’m hoping it makes the experience more enjoyable and easier to maneuver.

Ideally, anal with a health tool that actually helps will not require a huge orifice. Instead, it should be on the slimmer side so as not to cause tearing or bleeding, and have a flared base, or a large base so my butt doesn’t suck up the toy during strokes. (In case you didn’t know, all of your anal toys should have a flared base or else a trip to the ER is imminent.)

Once I finished cleaning Molto, I confirmed it had a flared base, brought my lube on board, and got right into testing it firsthand.

Does the Flexible, Body-Adapting Design Actually Make a Difference?

Now, for my favorite part: the slim and flexible shaft. Does MysteryVibe’s Molto live up to the completely flexible hype? Yes. Here’s why that’s so important.

Did you know that a 2024 study confirmed that 75% of women and 45% of men struggle with pain during sex? Yet, it’s so underdiscussed. Health tools are essential in the painful sex conversation because they can help you pinpoint exactly what positions and pleasure styles are causing pain, and give you a direct route to avoid that pain in the future (a.k.a. bend your fun toy in another direction).

As someone who experiences pain during sex from huge dicks, the slim shaft was immediately a great starting point for me. Add in the remote control-style handle, and I was very grateful. That combination allowed me to truly explore myself internally, without feeling like I was ramming something large inside of me. Starting off small by immersing yourself in foreplay is essential (or else you can risk tearing), and this actually allowed me to do that.

Using Molto to reach my G-spot was as easy as bending the toy upward, as pictured below. As my G-spot and I are rather acquainted, it was my P-spot that would prove to be difficult to find enjoyable. When I used Molto for anal, I ended up bending it quite a few times to find the right angle, which was so convenient. The handle/remote control is GOAT’d as well because it helped me maneuver in a way that made sense. As a vibrator tester, I can assure you that most vibrators and toys meant solely for pleasure don’t have much flexibility, making them strictly for pleasure. MYsteryVibe’s Molto is completely flexible and holds its shape.

Is the MysteryVibe Molto Worth the Price?

So, is MysteryVibe’s Molto worth the hefty price tag? Molto is definitely worth it for people who want to explore their bodies better, unlearn shame around pleasure, and increase confidence in the bedroom. The ability to make your solo session customizable and take your time with finding what feels right is a sex essential. As a 2022 study confirmed, masturbation leads “to greater body knowledge, sexual agency, and sexual self-esteem and fewer sexual difficulties.” MysteryVibe’s Molto gives you the literal tools to make that happen.

And if you want to try other products for bedroom play, check out my guide here, for “The Best Sex Toys for Women Who Are Tired of Mediocre Orgasms.”

