It’s National Sex Toy Day, So Here Are 6 of Our Favorite Toys To Celebrate With (For All Genders)

National Sex Toy Day is November 4, and while we’re not entirely sure who decided vibrators and strokers needed their own holiday, we’re certainly not complaining.

Sex toys have come a long way from the basic battery-powered vibrators and clunky masturbators of years past. These days, there are toys that connect to your phone, devices that do most of the work for you, and some that look absolutely nothing like something you’d use in the bedroom.

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So, we decided to celebrate by rounding up six sexy sex toys worth checking out—three for her, and three for him. Whether you’re buying your first vibrator, upgrading an old favorite, or just curious about what the hell people are putting in their nightstands these days, we’ve got a few suggestions… and a toy cleaner.

Snapshot of Our Favorite Sex Toys for All Genders

A Luxury Vibrator with Red Light Therapy: LELO Mona Spectra

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I wasn’t exactly sure what red-light therapy was supposed to do for my vagina, but I was willing to find out.

The LELO Mona Spectra is a G-spot vibrator with 16 intensity levels, eight vibration patterns, app controls, and built-in LED light therapy. It sounds like a lot because, well, it is.

I tested it solo and before sex with my partner. The silky-smooth silicone was easily my favorite part, and the curved shape hit all the right spots without much effort. I also loved how powerful the vibrations were.

As for the red-light therapy? I’m still skeptical about its vaginal wellness claims, although I did enjoy the slight warmth it produced.

Would I spend $299 on a vibrator just for the LEDs? Probably not (thankfully it’s on sale right now). But the Mona Spectra is a damn good vibrator even without them.

Read the full review here.

This Cute Beginner Clit Toy: Hello Nancy Avo

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

I’m not going to pretend I tested all 12 settings on the Hello Nancy Avo. I didn’t even make it to the second one.

The Avo is a clitoral suction toy shaped like an avocado, with the suction opening right where the pit would normally be. I tried it after a particularly stressful day when I wanted to get off before bed. Five minutes on the lowest setting, and that was pretty much it. I was already cumming.

For something that fits in the palm of my hand, though, it’s louder than I’d like. That’s probably my biggest issue with it. Otherwise, I don’t have many complaints. It’s waterproof, rechargeable, and doesn’t take much figuring out.

If you’ve been curious about clitoral suction toys but have no clue where to start, an avocado isn’t the worst introduction. And it keeps it discreet if you’re not ready to get something bright AF.

Read the full review here.

for Partner Play: Je Joue ILY – The Ring

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I’ve never understood why cock rings are marketed almost exclusively to men. I mean, there’s another person involved here, right?

The Je Joue ILY The Ring is a stretchy silicone cock ring with a vibrator attached, so whoever’s wearing it can get a little extra stimulation while their partner enjoys the vibrations against their clit. Of course, you’ll have to figure out which positions actually make that happen. And don’t listen to someone who says their cock is too big for the ring. It really is stretchy enough for the girthiest of dicks.

There are three speeds and seven patterns, but what caught my attention is that you don’t necessarily need a dick to use it. You can put it around a strap-on or even your fingers.

It’s rechargeable, splashproof, and costs less than $50. Not bad for something that both partners can get some use out of.

An Actually Hands-Free Stroker: Lovense Solace Pro

Photo Credit: Sam Watanuki

Plenty of strokers claim to be hands-free. And they’re all a bunch of liars. Because most still need you to hold on.

The Lovense Solace Pro is the first one I’ve tried that does exactly what it says. It clamps it to your desk or table, you set the angle, and it handles the stroking on its own at up to 300 strokes a minute. That’s a lot of strokes, you guys.

Six buttons keep the controls simple, and the casing opens at both ends for easy cleanup. That said, it isn’t quiet, and the AI Sync feature was hit-or-miss for me.The stock sleeve is good, but not thrilling. However, you can buy a separate attachment that holds a stroker of your choice.

Ultimately, if hands-off is your goal, this is the one.

Read the full review here.

A Good Budget Stroker: M for Men Robo-Bator

Photo Credit: Sam Watanuki

Most automatic strokers look like medical equipment, or something that’s pretty immediately recognizable as a sex toy.

The Robo-Bator looks like a thermos, so it can charge on your nightstand without announcing itself. Inside, it packs seven stroking modes and seven vibration modes, including patterns I hadn’t really felt from a stroker before.

The soft, textured sleeve fits guys above average in length or girth without cutting things short, and it pulls out for a quick soap-and-water rinse). You also don’t need to worry about app connectivity or niche tech, which makes it easy to recommend as a go-to automatic stroker.

Read the full review here.

Most Versatile Stroker: Velvet Stroker, Auto-Solo

Photo Credit: Sam Watanuki

Don’t be scared away by Velvet’s build-you-own-dildo framing. Yes, it’s primarily dildos, but the Auto-Solo packs a 2.5-inch stroke and six speeds up to 200 strokes a minute.

The full review will be coming a couple days after National Sex Toy Day, but the early verdict is absolutely incredible. As long as you’re nice and lubed up, the stroker attachment does a ton of heavy lifting, and turning up the speed delivers one of the more intense stroking experiences I’ve come across.

Swap in the Walter for Anal Play

Photo Credit: Sam Watanuki

Keeping in line with the BYO component, pull off the stroker head and the Auto-Solo can take the “Walter,” a thrusting anal dildo with up to 6 inches of insertable length. This is NOT an anal toy for beginners. It’s very hardcore and intense. You’re going to want to work up with anal training kits or smaller beads first, and use plenty of lube. It’ll be worth it once you graduate to the Walter, though.

Our Sex Toy Cleaner of Choice: LUBELIFE Misting Cleaner

Courtesy of LUBELIFE

After all that play, it’s time to clean the fuck up. Literally.

LUBELIFE’s misting toy cleaner keeps it easy. Just spray it on, let it sit briefly, and rinse with water.

Cleaning after play is an absolute must. Bacteria and mold can form if you’re not properly cleaning your devices. You also need to make sure you’re drying your toys completely before putting them away in your bedside drawer.

With 4.7-stars from over 16.5k ratings, you’re in good company here with this cleaner.

Your Next Favorite Toy Awaits

At the end of the day, a good sex toy is one you’ll actually want to keep using. And if there’s one thing we can agree on after testing all these sexy gadgets, it’s that pleasure doesn’t have to be complicated, even when the toys themselves are.

Just remember to clean up afterward. Seriously, there’s a reason we included a toy cleaner in this roundup.

Now, go have some fun. You’ve got our blessing. Happy National Sex Toy Day!