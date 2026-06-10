This Nest Security Cam with Floodlight and Sensors is $100 Off Right Now

You can score a hell of a good deal on a home security camera right now, and you don’t even have to be patient. Even though Prime Day 2026 doesn’t start until June 23, there are tons of smart home cameras on sale right now. Take this Google Nest Outdoor Security Cam (with integrated floodlight), for example. Normally $300, it’s down to $180 already, two weeks ahead of Prime Day.

a god’s eye view

The Nest Cam packs in a lot of features. It’s a 1080p-resolution security camera with a 130-degree review for the camera lens and 180-degree for motion detection. When the cam picks up movement, it’ll snap on the floodlights and, hopefully, scare the shit out of an intruder enough for them to hightail it out of there.

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It hooks into your smart home ecosystem (if you want) through either the 2.4GHz or 5GHz WiFi band on your router. Without a monthly subscription, it’ll save only the last three hours of recordings on the cloud, but you can pay either $6 or $12 for Nest Aware or Nest Aware Plus. The former includes 60 days of recordings that happen when motion is detected, while the latter includes that and adds 10 days of 24/7 always-on video recordings.

You have to hard wire the Nest Cam to your home’s electricity, so while on the one hand you don’t have to worry about keeping it charged, you do have to tap into your house’s junction box, if you have one.

Google Nest’s cams integrate cleanly into the Google Home smart home ecosystem, although you can use them alone without a smart home system and with other smart home ecosystems.

other security cameras worth looking at

Don’t want to light up the neighborhood with a floodlight when it spots somebody suspicious? Yeah, I get that. Make ’em stumble around in the dark. The Google Outdoor/Indoor Cam works—you guessed it—either outdoors or indoors. It’s the same unit as the cam highlighted above, just without the lights. It’s also on sale for $50 off.

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is on a heavy sale right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, selling for $30. That’s $70 off its retail price. Blink is an Amazon-owned brand, so if you’re down with the Amazon Echo/Alexa smart home ecosystem rather than Google Home, this will integrate more easily and cleanly.

Not crazy about running wires to your outdoor security cam? You don’t need to with the eufy SoloCam E30. It’s a wireless, solar-powered outdoor security cam. And best of it, you don’t need to pay a monthly fee to use it.