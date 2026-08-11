Your Suitcase Just Became A Laundry Room With This Portable Dryer

Hand-washing a swimsuit in a hotel sink and then waiting for it to dry before you put it back on is never the vibe. It never dries as much as you want it to.

The Nesugar Portable Compact Clothes Dryer is a strange little appliance that’s here to help keep you dryer (and more comfortable). It’s on sale right now, and it’s sitting at a 4.6-star rating with the No. 1 New Release badge in Portable Dryers.

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Sure, it looks like a giant blue thermos with a battery pack strapped to it. But, apparently, that’s what makes it so effective.

via Amazon

What Makes This Portable Dryer Worth the Hype

The unit is built around four drying modules packed into a body about the size of a water bottle, and it claims to run at just 36 decibels, which should be quiet enough to leave going in a hotel closet without anyone noticing. It’s rated for global voltage, so it’s meant to work if you’re plugging in at home or abroad, and the actual drying happens inside a foldable, ultra-thin fabric bag that packs down small enough to stash in a suitcase pocket when it’s not in use.

Nesugar (the brand name behind the device) says it can handle six to 10 garments at a time, like T-shirts, underwear, socks, and light towels, and the whole thing weighs about two pounds and measures roughly 3.35 by 5.79 by 6.5 inches when packed up, so it’s not eating much luggage real estate. There’s also a lower-heat, 65-degree drying setting built in for anything you’d rather not blast with high heat, plus a snap-on silicone strap for hanging it in a closet, on a door, or wherever there’s room.

For the Traveler

Reviewers seem to back up the pitch, with several describing beach-vacation swimsuits and gym clothes coming out dry in a couple of hours, and more than one calling out how little noise it makes running overnight. The general consensus is that it works best on laundry that’s already been wrung out well rather than dripping wet, and it’s more of a small-load solution for travel and dorm residents than a full clothes dryer replacement. (Where the hell was this when I was in college? Because I would’ve paid GOOD money for it.)

With over 200 sold in the past month and a one-year warranty backing it up, it’s a low-risk way to stop budgeting an extra vacation day around doing laundry. It’s not replacing your actual dryer at home, but for hand-washed underwear, gym clothes, or a swimsuit you need dry by tomorrow, it’s a pretty easy sell.