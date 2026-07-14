The New Games Coming to Sony’s PlayStation Plus Extra and Plus Premium for July

Another month means another arrival of new games to PlayStation Plus Extra. Halfway through July Sony has leaked the details of one imminent arrival early, along with some news that 12 games will be leaving PS Plus this month, too.

Sony says it’ll release the full list of PlayStation Plus Extra and Plus Premium on Wednesday, July 15. When it drops, we’ll be here first thing in the morning to bring it to you. Keep an eye on this page for updates.

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new games? Where and when?

Sony brought out the appetizers ahead of the main July 15 announcement and leaked one of the games joining the PlayStation Plus catalog: Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy. Don’t remember it? It was a PlayStation 2 classic that came out in 2004. So yeah, it’ll be landing in the PlayStation Plus’ classic games category on Tuesday, July 21, without a doubt.

For now Sony’s keeping mum about the other new additions it’ll make to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Plus Premium catalogs, but you won’t have to wait long. As soon as Sony releases the complete list, we’ll have it for you below. Bookmark this page in your browser and make a reminder to check back tomorrow, and that’ll save you the hassle of an internet search.

the 12 games disappearing in july

It can’t all be good news. Sony giveth, and Sony taketh away. Twelve games are leaving PlayStation Plus this month, shuffling out through the service’s revolving door of titles as the new ones make their entrance. If you’re a current subscriber to PS Plus and want to finish up your in-progress playthrough of any of the below, hurry the hell up. After that, if you want to play these titles, you’ll have to buy them independently of PS Plus. You know, the old-fashioned way in which we used to play games by candlelight in our Conestoga wagons in the ’90s.