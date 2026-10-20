Afraid of Edibles? This Cannabis Founder Was, Too. Here’s What She Recommends for Beginners

Kristi Palmer was actually scared to try edibles. That might sound strange coming from the co-founder of Kiva Confections, one of the biggest names in cannabis and hemp edibles, but Palmer somehow managed to avoid them entirely until she and her now-husband, Scott Palmer, were experimenting with what would eventually become Kiva.

Her first edible wasn’t exactly a carefully dosed gummy. “We hadn’t made a real batch of Kiva bars yet,” Palmer told VICE. The two were testing their first cannabis extract and decided to put a small amount into a piece of chocolate. “How strong could a tiny dot on a toothpick be?”

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KIva Confections co-founder Kristi Palmer. Courtesy of Kiva

Strong AF, apparently. About an hour later, Palmer said they were so high that their evening plans started falling apart. Scott retreated to their backyard grow house, where he began writing down notes on their gardening problems. Palmer somehow still made it out with their roommates in San Francisco, where she spent the night drinking “an alarming amount of ice water” and eating chips. “After that, the lesson stuck,” she said. “No more experimental edibles!!!”

It’s a funny story now, but it also gets at exactly why Palmer and Scott started Kiva out of their home kitchen in 2010. Edibles could be wildly unpredictable, and they wanted to make something they’d actually feel comfortable giving to friends and family.

More than 15 years later, the problem for someone trying an edible for the first time is almost the opposite. There are gummies, chocolates, mints, drinks, different doses, cannabinoid ratios, flavors, and products promising everything from sleep to a more social night out.

Kiva Camino Gummies & Sours Available at Kiva Confections SHOP CAMINO →

So what the hell is a new consumer supposed to pick? Kristi Palmer has some thoughts.

Edibles Have Come a Very Long Way

When Kiva started, Palmer described the edible market as “honestly a mess.” Products were often untested and unlabeled, dosing could be inconsistent, and Palmer said the experiences were frequently so intense that they turned consumers off altogether.

“We simply couldn’t find any products that we felt comfortable recommending to our friends and family, which is exactly what inspired us to start the company and make our first chocolate bars,” she said.

The category looks completely different today. Professional lab testing has made dosing more predictable, while brands have experimented with new flavors, formats, formulations, and cannabinoids. Kiva itself went from chocolate bars to products like low-dose Petra mints, concentrate-infused Lost Farm chews, and Camino gummies formulated around different intended experiences.

And perhaps the most obvious change: gummies have taken over. Palmer said gummies now “completely dominate” chocolate in edible sales.

For a new consumer, though, having more choices can create a different problem: figuring out what all of them actually mean.

Don’t Always Start With Indica vs. Sativa

One of the biggest sources of confusion Palmer sees is people trying to shop for an edible the same way they might shop for flower. New consumers often start by asking if something is indica or sativa. Palmer would rather they ask themselves a much simpler question: “How do you want to feel?”

She then said, “it’s easy to get caught up in terminology they may not understand yet. Words like cannabinoid and terpene can confuse more than educate.”

Her advice for a first-timer is pretty straightforward: look for something with around 2mg to 5mg of THC, preferably in a familiar format like a gummy or chocolate, and give it enough time to work. That last part matters, too. Palmer recommends waiting at least two hours before taking another dose.

“If they know they’re going to be in control of their experience, they are going to be more open to new products, new effects, and new adventures in the future.” Considering her own first edible involved experimental extract, a ruined evening, and an extraordinary amount of ice water, she would know.

Read our explainer on Indica vs. Sativa to learn more.

Kristi Palmer’s Pick for Your First Camino

Once you narrow the choice down to Camino, Palmer still recommends starting with the reason you want cannabis in the first place.

For people primarily looking for sleep, her pick is Camino Midnight Blueberry ‘Sleep.’

“Sleep is the number one reason people turn to cannabis, and has been for a long time,” Palmer said. Midnight Blueberry combines 5mg THC + 1mg CBN and, according to Palmer, quickly became one of Camino’s bestselling products. “It’s precise, trustworthy, effective—not to mention delicious!”

The one she frequently reaches for, however, is a little different.

Personal Favorite: Watermelon Lemonade

Palmer said she’s a big fan of the Camino Sours line, and she particularly likes the non-sour, but sour-ish Watermelon Lemonade ‘Bliss.’ Her reasoning has as much to do with the candy itself as the cannabis.

“There’s something so nostalgic about a sweet yet tart flavor that takes you right back to your favorite childhood treats like Sour Patch Kids or Warheads,” she said. The gummies are coated in sugar crystals, which introduces an unusual problem when your candy also contains THC. They’re a little too snackable for something that’s 5mg THC each.

“Camino Sours require a LOT of self-control,” Palmer joked. Noted.

The Underrated Camino: Sparkling Pear

Then there’s the tin she thinks deserves more love: Sparkling Pear ‘Social.’

While shoppers naturally gravitate toward familiar berry flavors, Palmer said pear can make people hesitate. But that’s exactly the one she goes for when she’s hosting, out to dinner, or spending time with people she’s still getting to know.

Sparkling Pear contains 2mg THC + 6mg CBD per gummy, putting it on the lower end of Camino’s THC lineup. “It’s the perfect choice for when I want to feel relaxed and present and leaned into the conversation, not parked on the couch,” Palmer said.

She’s equally opinionated about the flavor. Getting pear right apparently took some work. “Push it too far and it tastes like a scented candle,” she said. The end result, according to Palmer, landed closer to something bright and slightly fizzy than the aggressively artificial pear candy you may be picturing.

Read my full review on the Sparkling Pear ‘Social’ Camino gummies.

High-Dose Edibles Are Getting Even Higher

While brands like Camino have spent years courting consumers with lower doses and specific effects, another part of the edible market is moving in the complete opposite direction. People want some seriously strong gummies.

When Kiva expanded into state markets like Oklahoma, Palmer said the company encountered consumers looking for products containing 500mg to 1,000mg of THC per package. In Ohio, Kiva responded to demand for stronger products with high-dose Camino gummies containing 25mg THC per piece. That’s a major jump from the 5mg piece size around which Kiva built much of its business. “We really want to have something for everyone,” she said.

She does offer one argument against constantly escalating your dose, though: tolerance gets expensive. A T-break of a few weeks, Palmer notes, can bring that tolerance back down.

For somebody buying their first edible, none of this means they should suddenly go for the 25mg gummy. Palmer’s beginner advice remains 2mg to 5mg.

The people eating hundreds of milligrams are playing a very different game.

People Aren’t Handing Your Kids THC Gummies on Halloween

There’s also one edible myth Palmer would be perfectly happy never hearing again. Every Halloween, stories start circulating about people supposedly handing cannabis edibles out to trick-or-treaters. Palmer isn’t buying it, and I agree with her.

She pointed out that regulated cannabis edibles are expensive, taxed, sold in child-resistant packaging, and quite literally valuable to the person who bought them. “They’re not going to treat them like dollar store candy,” she said.

Palmer compares the recurring panic to “Reefer Madness” rhetoric and argues that consumers and legal cannabis companies deserve more credit. “We have to give cannabis consumers—and companies—a little more credit and look past the clickbait.”

The Hemp Question Looming Over New Consumers

There’s another reason this conversation about beginners is especially timely.

Hemp-derived THC products have opened an entirely different door into cannabis for consumers who may not live near a licensed dispensary, or who simply found buying gummies online less intimidating than walking into one.

Palmer sees that access as significant: “There are so many people out there who are underserved. By allowing safe products to reach people directly, especially in areas without a licensed dispensary infrastructure, we are helping countless people access this incredible plant and discover its benefits for themselves.”

That access is now facing a federal crackdown. Congress changed the federal definition of hemp in 2025 to exclude many finished cannabinoid products containing more than 0.4mg of total THC and certain similar cannabinoids per container. A September 2026 law delayed most of those restrictions until December 11, 2026.

Palmer hopes the rules change before then. “If there’s anything I’ve learned in my 15+ years in cannabis, it’s that the people who love this plant don’t give up. We’ve been told no for decades, and we’re still here,” she said.

Your Next Move

For the canna-curious consumer, that changing landscape makes that newfound access feel a little more precarious. But as far as actually choosing your first edible goes, Palmer’s advice is considerably less complicated than the average weed menu makes it seem.

Forget becoming an expert in every cannabinoid before you’ve even eaten your first gummy. Decide how you want to feel. Start with a low dose. Wait long enough to see what it actually does.

And maybe don’t make your first edible by putting an experimental blob of cannabis extract onto a piece of chocolate.