Niall Horan’s Dinner Party Live On Tour 2027: How to Get Tickets

Niall Horan has announced Dinner Party Live On Tour, a 2027 outing in which the Irish singer and former One Direction member will perform his new album Dinner Party (out June 5).
There’s a sizable North American run in addition to a slate of European, UK, and Ireland dates. The North American leg of the tour kicks off March 17, 2027 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Subsequent stops include Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, and Los Angeles. The final North American date is May 29 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena.
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The European dates are set for later this year, with the tour beginning in earnest September 22 in Birmingham, UK after some summer festival bookings. Stops include Glasgow, two nights in London, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Paris, plus a four-night residency in Dublin at 3Arena.
View all Niall Horan tour dates below.
Niall Horan 2026-27 Tour: How to Get Tickets
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Presale for select dates will begin Thursday, May 14 at 10 AM local time via Live Nation. Sign up here for access. General onsale will begin Friday, May 15 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also get Niall Horan tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary market.
Niall Horan 2026-27 Tour Dates
05/24 — Houghton le Spring, UK @ BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2026
06/06 — London, UK @ Capital’s Summertime Ball
07/09 — Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
07/18 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
09/22 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
09/23 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena Newcastle
09/25 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
09/28 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
09/29 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena Sheffield
10/02 — London, UK @ The O2
10/03 — London, UK @ The O2
10/07 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
10/08 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
10/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/13 — Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena
10/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/25 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi (Sant Jordi Club)
10/28 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum
10/29 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
10/31 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
11/03 — Kraków, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow
11/05 — Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome
11/06 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/09 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/10 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/12 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/13 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/15 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
11/16 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
03/17 — St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
03/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/20 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
03/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/02 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/13 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
04/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
04/17 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/01 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/02 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
05/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
05/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
05/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
05/27 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
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