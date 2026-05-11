Niall Horan’s Dinner Party Live On Tour 2027: How to Get Tickets

Niall Horan has announced Dinner Party Live On Tour, a 2027 outing in which the Irish singer and former One Direction member will perform his new album Dinner Party (out June 5).

There’s a sizable North American run in addition to a slate of European, UK, and Ireland dates. The North American leg of the tour kicks off March 17, 2027 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Subsequent stops include Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, and Los Angeles. The final North American date is May 29 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena.

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The European dates are set for later this year, with the tour beginning in earnest September 22 in Birmingham, UK after some summer festival bookings. Stops include Glasgow, two nights in London, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Paris, plus a four-night residency in Dublin at 3Arena.

View all Niall Horan tour dates below.

Niall Horan 2026-27 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Presale for select dates will begin Thursday, May 14 at 10 AM local time via Live Nation. Sign up here for access. General onsale will begin Friday, May 15 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Niall Horan tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary market.

05/24 — Houghton le Spring, UK @ BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2026

06/06 — London, UK @ Capital’s Summertime Ball

07/09 — Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

07/18 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

09/22 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

09/23 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena Newcastle

09/25 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

09/28 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

09/29 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena Sheffield

10/02 — London, UK @ The O2

10/03 — London, UK @ The O2

10/07 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

10/08 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

10/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/13 — Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena

10/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/25 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi (Sant Jordi Club)

10/28 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum

10/29 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

10/31 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

11/03 — Kraków, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow

11/05 — Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome

11/06 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/09 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/10 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/12 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/13 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/15 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

11/16 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

03/17 — St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

03/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/20 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

03/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/02 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

04/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/13 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena

04/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

04/17 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/01 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/02 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

05/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

05/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

05/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

05/27 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena