Nike’s Loudest ’90s Hoops Shoe Just Got Its Second Comeback

The Nike Air Bakin High is having a moment of rejuvenation, and I’m 100% here from it as a steadfast 90’s kid.

The OG Varsity Red came back this fall, and on Thursday, Nov. 12, Nike’s SNKRS app listed the Varsity Royal and Black pair (IQ5365-400) for release next month. That’s a one-two punch for a ribbed, chunky 1997 hoops shoe that never exactly blended in. Ah, the good ol’ 90s!

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Nike says the Bakin is leaving the vault for just the second time, which explains the buzz. The shoe debuted in 1997 and became closely tied to Tim Hardaway during his Miami Heat years. It also has one of sneaker history’s stranger footnotes, as the original heel carried a flame-style “Air” graphic that critics said looked like Arabic script, so Nike recalled the shoes and swapped in a standard Nike Air logo.

via Nike

That’s the logo these retros brandish.

More is coming, too. Sneaker News reports that 2027 marks the Bakin’s 30th anniversary, with a multi-color pair and a low-top version expected next spring. And, frankly, they look super dope!

Why Everyone’s Talking About the Bakin

Both colorways share the same chunky build with a ribbed upper, a generous high cut, plenty of padding, Max Air in the heel, and extra Air in the forefoot. Foot Locker lists a leather and synthetic leather upper, a rubber outsole, and pull tabs on the tongue and heel.

via Nike

The Red pair is the one most people picture, which is black and Varsity Red with yellow laces. The Royal pair swaps in blue ribbing over black, with light grey laces. Both are high-cut and heavily padded, so expect a shoe with real visual weight. Both pairs also wear the standard Nike Air heel logo, not the original flame graphic.

Where to Buy

Foot Locker has the Red/Yellow Air Bakin High listed in men’s sizes 6 to 15, with ship-to-home or ship-to-store options, free standard delivery, and a 45-day return window.

Royal was slated for Nike SNKRS and Hibbett yesterday, so check stock before you plan around it. As of this writing, I didn’t see anything available in Royal. Retro hype tends to move fast, after all.

If you miss out, stay tuned for the Black version of the shoe in December.