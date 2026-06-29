Banish the Yeti With This Comparable Ninja Cooler On Sale

Anyone who’s ever been the designated mule to carry an ice-laden anvil of a cooler to the tailgating party, cookout, beach, or campsite has cursed their task, regardless of the promise of a cold beer or soda at the end. The Ninja FrostVault 45-Qt. Cooler (awesome name) has wheels, like most high-end hard-side coolers from Yeti and RTIC, and right now it’s on sale for $250. Pocket that $50 saved and spend it on beer.

Evade the yeti, rely on a ninja

I’ve been the mule guy for all those occasions and more, and somehow I never end up with a wheeled cooler. Whether it’s my own wheelless cooler (my fault) or somebody else’s (not my fault), I sweat my ass off until I plunk down the treasure chest at its final destination, open the lid, and then do an exhausted somersault into the ice bath, where I expire.

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Cooler manufacturers always give optimistic figures when describing how long their coolers can keep ice frozen, often under perfect conditions, and since I haven’t tested this hands-on I can’t say for how long it’ll keep cold cans cool. But Ninja does say that the FrostVault 45-Qt. Cooler can hold 68 cans without ice (bleh) or 40 cans with ice.

There’s also a snack drawer for keeping food cool but separate from the ice, a neat feature I don’t see often on coolers. Aside from not having to hunt through a pile of ice to find your grapes, it’ll presumably keep sandwich bread from soaking up condensation and getting soggy.

other coolers worth looking at

The RTIC 45-Qt. Ultra-Tough cooler is another familiar face on the cooler market that often comes up when people whisper mention of the Yeti legend. If you’re wondering how to pronounce RTIC, say it out loud. Arctic, as in very cold. Get it?.

Yeah, I know. The Yeti 48-Qt. Roadie Cooler is crazy expensive at $425. That’s why such a market exists for coolers that can match or approach its performance (Yetis are damn good at keeping ice cold for a long time) for less cash. But if you want the brand that made luxury coolers a thing, Yeti is still the original.

Yep, at 70 quarts the Igloo Trailmate Journey 70-Qt. Wheeled Cooler is comparatively huge, but just look at the thing. It’s like a lifted Jeep Wrangler sitting on 35″ tires. Even standing still it looks like it’s ready to crawl over a mountain. Aside from its greater capacity, the Trailmate Journey’s skids and big wheels make it a better choice than most wheeled coolers for journeying over rough trails to camping grounds without getting hung up on roots and rocks or damaging its underside against stones and rough earth.