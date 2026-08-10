Not Ready to Pay Ninja Prices? These 3 Slushy Machines Get the Job Done

The Ninja SLUSHi has arguably become the machine everyone wants this summer. That also means it’s frequently sold out, while being priced like the premium pick it’s positioned as. Fair.

But if you’re wanting the same basic promise of drinks that go from liquid to slushy without adding a single ice cube, there are cheaper machines capable of doing the same job.

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And a few of them are currently on sale right now! Here are three worth a look if you’re not married to the Ninja name.

Iceman by Chefman Slush-Ease MAX, 90oz

This is the one of the closest machines to a Ninja SLUSHi rival in terms of reputation. It’s sitting at 4.6 stars across nearly 7,900 ratings, which is a strong track record for a countertop appliance, let along a Ninja competitor.

The 90oz tank holds 64oz of liquid, enough for eight 8-ounce servings, and it’s not just for slushies, either. The preset programs cover coffee drinks, milkshakes, frappés, juices, and cocktails too. Reviewers seem to like that it freezes fast and holds the chill for hours afterward, with one parent describing plowing through two dozen cans of soda at a kid’s sleepover and the machine keeping up the whole time.

The touch controls are waterproof, there’s a built-in “add sugar” alert if your mix needs help freezing properly, and the auger and tank are dishwasher-safe—a Godsend for parents everywhere.

NEOISM Slushie Machine, 61oz

Patience need not be a virtue for this one. The NEOISM is the fastest of the three on paper, promising a finished drink in as little as 15 minutes thanks to its compressor.

It runs six presets, including slushie, spiked slush, margarita, frappé, milkshake, and soft serve ice cream, with eight adjustable temperature and texture levels layered on top. The 61oz tank is built for sharing, though the brand recommends capping liquid fill at 54oz to leave room for expansion as it freezes.

Reviewers describe it as reliable and easy to clean, and more than one mentioned it looks good enough to leave out on the counter permanently.

REVOTIO Slushie Machine, 88oz

The REVOTIO has the largest tank of the three, and it comes with the most detailed usage guidance, including a hard sugar requirement: your liquid needs 13-18% sugar content or the mixture can freeze into a solid block instead of a slush. So, heads up, diet soda purists… this machine probably isn’t the one for you.

Reviewers who followed the sugar guidance closely reported smooth, consistent results, including one who’s been running two of them at a pizzeria and wine bar to make frozen wine drinks all summer. Others had a rockier experience, with a handful reporting the unit stopped freezing properly after light use. It’s backed by a 24-month warranty, though, and at its current 32%-off sale price, it’s probably worth the risk—especially if you happen to host a lot of get-togethers.

None of these are going to out-brand the Ninja SLUSHi. However, if what you actually want is a machine that turns liquid into slush without a wait list or a premium price tag, any of these three will get you there.