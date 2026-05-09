Nintendo’s Raising the Price of the Switch 2—Get Yours Before It Happens

Remember last year when the Nintendo Switch 2 launched in the US and was so hard to find that people were rage posting about their failed scavenger hunts for a Switch 2 as if it were the new national sport?

Well, get ready for more market-induced frustration. The Nintendo Switch 2’s price will spike from $450 to $500 on September 1, 2026. If you’ve had your heart set on buying a Switch 2 “someday,” you may want to hurry yourself up before the price jumps. I’ve already begun to see low stock warnings pop up at some retailers, such as Walmart.

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don’t expect it to be temporary

“This is in response to various changes in market conditions, which are expected to extend over the medium to long term.” So says Nintendo’s brief May 7, 2026 announcement, as the company is prone to terse public statements. And all this after we just got Boost Mode for the Switch 2, which Nintendo announced only last month.

There’s no reason to wait to buy one if you’re certain you want it. I won’t go as far to say that Switch 2’s will become as difficult to find as they were last year when they were introduced, but I wouldn’t put it off, hoping for a sale between now and September 1.

I can’t recall seeing any deals on the Switch 2 lower than its $450 retail price since it launched in the US, and a peek through past pricing trends shows nothing below that price in the past year, either. Why would retailers resort to sale pricing on something they have no problem selling at full price?

If you need that last bit of rationalization for buying a Switch 2 now and not later, know that if you wait too long, you’re going to end up paying Nintendo an extra 50 bucks.