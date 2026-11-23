This deal raced out of the starting gate over the weekend. Mario either didn’t get the notice that the green flag on Black Friday hadn’t waved yet, or he just didn’t care. The Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle is on sale for $500 ($50 off) at Target, Best Buy, and Walmart, but Amazon shows the bundle variously at $530 or unavailable, depending upon how stock vacillates.

50 bucks off a popular combo

Nintendo doesn’t bundle too many games with its Nintendo Switch 2 console. There was the limited-edition Switch 2 Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition that sold out almost instantly when it released a few weeks ago, and remains an elusive find for those who want to buy it.

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No matter. If you’re in the market for a Switch 2 console, you can buy the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, get a crazy fun game nearly for free, since the whole bundle is $50 off, and then pick up The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Switch 2 later on.

Mario Kart World is a blast. I learned to race on consoles back in the ’90s through titles such as Outrun, Road Rash, and Gran Turismo. Yeah, ok, the first two couldn’t even spell the word realism, let alone achieve it. But they were fun, and was there really a convincing racing simulation on any console before Gran Turismo?

Mario Kart World is, obviously, as arcade-like as it gets, but the lessons I learned in those other games about keeping up momentum and plotting race lines through corners’ apexes actually benefits me in the game.

Unlike a lot of titles that have lumbered into their third (or more) decade as a shadow of its original self, Mario Kart World maintains every bit the amount of unserious fun of the original Super Mario Kart that debuted back in 1992 on the SNES. It echoes the Nintendo 64’s Mario Kart 64 more, though. It’s a must-have for the Nintendo Switch 2, no matter who you are. Even if you don’t normally like racing games.