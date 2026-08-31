Today is Your Last Day to Buy a Nintendo Switch 2 Before Its Permanent Price Increase

Well, y’all… the day we’ve been dreading has finally arrived.

Today is the ABSOLUTE LAST DAY that you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 at its current price before it increases by $50. Permanently.

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It’s available on Amazon right now for $449.99 as a stand-alone console. There’s also a variety of bundles that you can snag, giving you both the console AND a game (or two).

Here’s what you can buy right now before the price increase goes live on September 1.

Nintendo Switch 2 System — Standalone Console

This is the base model. You’re just getting the console, the dock, and a set of Joy-Con 2 controllers, no games or extras bundled in. If you already own a library of games or don’t care about a bundle, this is the cheapest way onto Switch 2 before midnight.

Nintendo Switch 2 System with Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card Bundle

This bundle gets you the same console, but comes paired with a 256GB Samsung microSD Express card, which matters because Switch 2 only accepts the newer, faster Express-standard cards. Sorry, but your old Switch 1 microSD card won’t work here.

Nintendo Switch 2 System with Pro Controller Bundle

Looking to go pro? This bundle comes with the console plus a Pro Controller, which is the move if you’re gaming from the couch more than on the go. The Pro Controller has HD Rumble 2 and motion controls included, and you’re still getting the standard set of Light Blue/Light Red Joy-Con 2 that ships with every system.

Nintendo Switch 2 System with Game Traveler Deluxe Licensed System Case

Always on the go? This is your bundle! It comes with the console bundled with a hard-shell carrying case built to hold the system, dock, controllers, up to 12 game cards, and your microSD cards. It’s basically an entire travel bundle in one purchase.

Other Nintendo Switch 2 Bundles That Come With Games

Looking for more game-centric bundles? Here are some of your best options:

Let Me Reiterate: LAST DAY TO GET IT AT THIS PRICE!

There’s no looking back now.

If the Switch 2 has been on your list to pick up (or is on a wishlist or two this upcoming holiday season), today is your final chance to get it before it goes up $50. If you’re able to get it today, you absolutely should!