Noah Kahan recently announced his Last of the Bugs Tour for spring and summer 2027.
The sizable stadium run represents the “Stick Season” singer-songwriter’s biggest to date, with international dates stretching the the U.S. to Europe and the U.K.
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The Last of the Bugs Tour 2027 kicks off April 24 in Athens, Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Subsequent stops will include Tampa, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Houston, Texas; Austin, Texas; San Francisco, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; a four-night stand at Fenway Park in Boston; Detroit, Michigan; and Montréal, Quebec, among many more. The final North American stop will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 18, 2027.
European and U.K. dates will follow, with three nights at Wembley as the capstone, wrapping on July 25.
See the complete tour routing and find out how to get the best tickets below.
Noah Kahan Last of the BUgs tour 2027: How to get tickets
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Tickets to Noah Kahan’s Last of the Bugs Tour are completely sold-out, yes—but that doesn’t mean you still can’t get your hands on some. The tour uses Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange, which caps resales at the original purchase price and restricts transfers where state laws allow. Listings appear sporadically and sell quickly, so the key is to keep an eye on the stops you have in mind.
You can also find Noah Kahan tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Just note that transfers may be restricted where you live.
Noah Kahan 2027 Tour dates
Noah Kahan North America Dates 2027
04/24 – Athens, GA @ Sanford Stadium
04/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Protective Stadium
04/29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
05/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/09 – Norman, OK @ Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
05/12 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
05/15 – Austin, TX @ Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
05/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/26 – Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium
05/29 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
05/30 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
06/01 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
06/02 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
06/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium
06/15 – Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
06/18 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Noah Kahan EU and UK Dates 2027
07/01 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/04 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
07/07 – Seville, ES @ Plaza de España
07/10 – Paris, FR @ Hippodrome ParisLongchamp
07/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
07/17 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium
07/18 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium
07/23 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/24 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/25 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
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