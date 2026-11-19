Noah Kahan recently announced his Last of the Bugs Tour for spring and summer 2027.

The sizable stadium run represents the “Stick Season” singer-songwriter’s biggest to date, with international dates stretching the the U.S. to Europe and the U.K.

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The Last of the Bugs Tour 2027 kicks off April 24 in Athens, Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Subsequent stops will include Tampa, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Houston, Texas; Austin, Texas; San Francisco, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; a four-night stand at Fenway Park in Boston; Detroit, Michigan; and Montréal, Quebec, among many more. The final North American stop will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 18, 2027.

European and U.K. dates will follow, with three nights at Wembley as the capstone, wrapping on July 25.

See the complete tour routing and find out how to get the best tickets below.

Noah Kahan Last of the BUgs tour 2027: How to get tickets

Tickets to Noah Kahan’s Last of the Bugs Tour are completely sold-out, yes—but that doesn’t mean you still can’t get your hands on some. The tour uses Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange, which caps resales at the original purchase price and restricts transfers where state laws allow. Listings appear sporadically and sell quickly, so the key is to keep an eye on the stops you have in mind.

You can also find Noah Kahan tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Just note that transfers may be restricted where you live.

04/24 – Athens, GA @ Sanford Stadium

04/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Protective Stadium

04/29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

05/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

05/09 – Norman, OK @ Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

05/12 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

05/15 – Austin, TX @ Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

05/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

05/26 – Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium

05/29 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

05/30 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

06/02 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

06/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

06/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium

06/15 – Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

06/18 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/01 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/04 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

07/07 – Seville, ES @ Plaza de España

07/10 – Paris, FR @ Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

07/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park

07/17 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium

07/18 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium

07/23 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/24 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/25 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium