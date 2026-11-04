Trying to Drink Less? When Cocktail Hour Calls, Reach for This Instead

I started this year absolutely determined to drink less, and I did what I always do: I shopped my way toward it.

First came a daily liver-health supplement, which I still take. Whether it’s doing anything, I couldn’t tell you. But it feels like I’m doing something productive. Next came gummies marketed to me as “alcohol replacements”… like a glass or two of wine. They weren’t. They literally just made me high, and that, in turn, just made me want to grab a drink.

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via Kava Haven

What I’ve figured out since (thanks, therapy!) is that the hardest part of drinking less isn’t the alcohol itself. Around six, when dinner’s starting and the day is winding down, I want something cold in a glass with a giant, single ice cube in it. Or a shot. I LOVE shots.

It’s the hour. It’s the Friday ritual. And now that the holidays are here, it’s the tradition and joining in with everyone else.

A capsule doesn’t replace that, and neither does a gummy. What might, though, is a kava spirit designed for mixing, which is what I’m about to try.

What Is a Kava Spirit?

Kava is a plant from the South Pacific that has been shared in ceremonies built around relaxation and community for more than 3,000 years. The traditional drink is famously earthy and bitter, which is, frankly, a bit of a hard sell at happy hour.

Kava Haven’s founders, Grace Manwaring and Billy Grady, missed alcohol’s relaxed, social edge after a 75-day cleanse, so they set out to make kava taste good. The bottle is noble kava extracted with CO₂ (not alcohol), blended with citrus, white grape and ginger, with no added sugar.

Here’s why it fits my Paloma problem, specifically. It’s designed to be mixed like a traditional spirit, whether that’s neat, over ice, or swapped one-to-one into classic cocktails. The brand’s own grapefruit and lime Kavaloma recipe calls for 1.5 ounces of the spirit, about four ounces of grapefruit soda or juice, and a squeeze of lime. That’s literally a Paloma… just with the tequila swapped out for kava.

via Kava Haven

As for the feeling it gives you, it’s described as being relaxed and socially at ease, with no hangover. That’s a claim from both the brand itself and user reviews, but I’ll report back… so stay tuned for my review!

For what it’s worth, though, it was voted Best Non-Alcoholic Botanical Spirit at the 2025 Sans Bar Awards, which is dedicated to the non-alcoholic beverage community.

The Fine Print on Kava

Kava does have a history worth knowing before you pour. In 2002, the FDA issued a consumer advisory about reports of liver injury tied to kava supplements. Kava Haven says it uses 100% noble kava, the traditional variety, and points to that as being the difference from the products behind those early-2000s concerns.

A 750 mL bottle works out to about 17 servings, which is enough to find out whether the swap works for you. And that brings me back to six o’clock and my Paloma. Because a bottle doesn’t fix a habit, and I’m not trying to pretend otherwise.

But if the ritual is the hard part (like it admittedly is for me), this is the first thing I’ll have bought this year that actually goes in a glass. If that’s where you’re stuck too, here’s the one I’m trying.

DISCLAIMERS

The information and statements in this article have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Not for use by persons under 18 years of age, or by pregnant or breastfeeding women. Do not combine with alcohol, or drive or operate heavy machinery after consumption. US FDA advises that a potential risk of rare, but severe, liver injury may be associated with kava-containing dietary supplements. Ask a healthcare professional before use if you have or have had liver problems or are taking any medication. Stop using and see a doctor if you develop symptoms that may signal liver problems.