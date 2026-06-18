This Countertop Ice Maker (That Makes the GOOD Ice) Is Over $50 Off Right Now

Anyone not Gen X or Millennials will miss the reference, but “Ice, Ice, Baby” isn’t just one of the most maligned songs in ’90s hip-hop (cough); it can also be your future this summer with the Silonn Countertop Nugget Ice Maker. As somebody who moved into an apartment whose refrigerator doesn’t have one of those built-in ice makers, I’ve developed a new appreciation for iced drinks.

feeling kind of icy

Because I’m a monster who’s fine with drinking room temperature water—yeah, yeah, I got used to it from years of hiking—I’ve done without an ice maker for quite a while. Where would I put one? It’s not like I can carve a hole out of my refrigerator door and try to cram one in (although if enough of you write in that you want me to, I could be convinced).

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The Silonn Countertop Nugget Ice Maker goes, surprisingly, right on your countertop. It can create 44 pounds of ice per day. Now, that’s not all at once. That would be insane. Just 3D printing huge blocks of ice. It would be like a villain from The Terror.

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other ice makers worth looking at

Not even really sure how to pronounce this. “Yo, homie? You, homie?” Who knows. Luckily for us it’s not hard to understand what comes out of it. The Euhomy Nugget Ice Maker spits out really cold water. So cold, in fact, that it comes out in solid nuggets and pebbles that you can put in your drink.

Yo, homie! It’s another ice maker from that brand. The front-loading Euhomy Nugget Ice Maker makes nearly the same amount of ice as the Silonn (40 pounds, and four pounds less) and it’s another popular model if the Solinn is sold out or the Solinn deal becomes less attractive than the Euhomy’s.

Silonn makes a small countertop ice maker. The price isn’t much cheaper than the larger, 44-pound unit, but if your kitchen is particularly tight on countertop space, it may be a better fit.