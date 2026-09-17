NWTN Made the Prettiest Bong I’ve Ever Tried—Just Don’t Make the Same Mistake I Did

I take enough bong rips that I generally don’t need someone to explain how a bong works.

That confidence lasted approximately one hit with the NWTN Home Deco Gravity Bong.

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I tried the Deco Bong for the first time while filming the “pot cast” Blunt Besties with Best Friend’s House. We’d packed the bowl, got the thing smoking, and then my regular-bong muscle memory kicked in. I put my mouth directly on the opening and inhaled.

Except this isn’t a regular bong. I sucked up water and got it all over my face.

Sadly—or thankfully, depending on how much you enjoy watching me suffer—the final video cuts away from the exact moment I put my mouth on it and baptize myself in bong water. But the mistake is worth admitting because it’s probably the most important thing I learned while testing this thing.

If you smoke out of regular bongs all the time, throw that instinct away. You don’t need to seal your lips around the NWTN Home’s Gravity Bong. Once the chamber is full, your mouth basically hovers over the opening while you push the inner glass core back down and let the bong send the smoke your way.

Think less bong rip, more shotgun smoke kiss.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

NWTN Home Deco Gravity Bong At a Glance

Price: $88

$88 Material: Borosilicate glass

Borosilicate glass Size: 8.1 inches tall, 3.3 inches in diameter

8.1 inches tall, 3.3 inches in diameter Included: Glass shell, glass core, 14mm bowl/slide, silicone gasket

Glass shell, glass core, 14mm bowl/slide, silicone gasket Colors: Honeycomb, Baltic Amber, Emerald, Charcoal, Petal, Orchid, Clear, and Lapis

Honeycomb, Baltic Amber, Emerald, Charcoal, Petal, Orchid, Clear, and Lapis Best for: People who want the intensity of a gravity bong without keeping a mutilated plastic bottle in the house

The Deco is currently NWTN Home’s best-selling gravity bong. It’s made from borosilicate glass and breaks down into four basic components, which also makes the whole thing much less complicated than it looks sitting on a table.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

First, You Have to Forget How a Regular Bong Works

A regular bong makes you do the pulling. You put your mouth on the mouthpiece, light the bowl, inhale, and your lungs draw the smoke through the piece. The Deco Gravity Bong uses the movement of its inner chamber to do that work instead.

You start with the glass core sitting down inside the water-filled outer shell. Light the bowl while slowly lifting the core. As it rises, the change in pressure pulls smoke into the chamber. Once you’ve got the amount of smoke you want, remove the bowl.

This is where I screwed up… Instead of clamping your lips onto the top and trying to rip it like a regular bong, you lower the core back into the water. That movement pushes the smoke up and out of the opening while you inhale from above it.

Once I stopped fighting the bong and let gravity do its job, it made a lot more sense.

There’s still a little technique involved. How quickly you lift the core affects how the bowl burns and how much smoke you collect. How far you lift it determines how big a hit you’re setting yourself up for. But that’s also what gives you more control than the giant homemade gravity bongs I remember from back in the day.

You absolutely don’t have to fill the entire thing with smoke just because you can.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Yes, It Hits Hard—But One Bowl Can Last a While

Let’s address the obvious: It’s still a gravity bong. The Deco Bong might look like something your cool aunt keeps next to the cocktail glasses, but underneath all that fluted glass is a device designed to collect a dense hit of smoke and then send it directly toward your face.

Gravity bongs have always been kind of ridiculous that way. My earliest memories of them involve plastic bottles, hookah pipes, buckets, kitchen sinks, X-acto Knives, questionable engineering, and somebody inevitably pulling the bottle too far out of the water.

This is the grown-up version. The difference here is that the Deco Gravity Bong makes the process much more controlled. You can actually see the chamber filling and decide when you’ve had enough. A smaller lift gives you a smaller hit. Keep going and, well, I hope you got nothing else to do.

The bowl is also surprisingly big and deep. I can pack enough flower in there to get roughly three solid pulls before I need to reload it, depending on how aggressively I’m hitting it. That’s especially nice with a gravity bong because there’s zero reason every hit needs to be a lung-destroying one-and-done situation. Take a smaller pull, put the bowl back in, and come back when you’re ready.

There’s definitely a learning curve. The mechanism isn’t complicated once you understand it, but I wouldn’t hand this to someone who’s never smoked before and tell them to figure it out. Even as someone who regularly smokes out of bongs, I had to relearn what my mouth was supposed to be doing.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

The Water Level Matters More Than You’d Think

There’s another part of the setup that isn’t immediately obvious: you need a decent amount of water in this thing.

I initially expected to fill it the way I would a regular bong, but the Deco Gravity Bong needs enough water for the inner chamber to move through while maintaining the seal that makes the gravity effect work. Roughly three-quarters full is a good starting point. And yes, 75% sounds like a ton of water for a bong. Personally, I’d go a little lower, closer to two-thirds full. That’s been enough water to get the mechanism working properly without bringing it quite so dangerously close to my face—which, given my first experience, feels prudent.

The exact sweet spot may take a little experimenting depending on how hard and how far you’re lifting the core. But if there’s barely any water in there, you’re treating it like the wrong kind of bong.

One other thing: I highly recommend using distilled water. That’s something I do with nicer glass in general because distilled water doesn’t contain the same dissolved minerals that can leave cloudy hard-water stains behind. Tap water, and even a lot of bottled water, can eventually leave mineral deposits on glass, especially if you let water sit in it.

Is buying distilled water mandatory? No. But if I’m spending $88 on a bong partly because it looks this good, I would rather spend a buck on a jug of distilled water than eventually have the inside covered in crusty white mineral spots.

Photo CRedit: Blunt Besties & Best Friend’s House

The Best Part Might Be That It Barely Looks Like a Bong

I understand why NWTN calls itself NWTN Home after seeing the Deco Gravity Bong, and really any of their other pieces.

This doesn’t have that giant scientific-glass-laboratory look that makes most bongs identifiable from across the room. The Deco Bong is short, geometric, and covered in vertical ridges inspired by Art Deco glassware. At just over 8 inches tall, it also doesn’t dominate the table.

Without the bowl installed, I could easily see someone mistaking it for vintage glassware, a vase, or one of those decorative vessels you’re apparently supposed to buy once you become an adult with a coffee table. That’s important because there are plenty of very good bongs that I still wouldn’t necessarily want sitting in the middle of my living room. The Deco Bong actually fits in.

NWTN currently sells it in eight colors, ranging from Clear and Charcoal to Emerald, Orchid, Lapis, and Honeycomb. It feels like choosing glassware to match the rest of your house, instead of defaulting to a clear glass beaker bong.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

It’s Also Refreshingly Simple to Clean

Glass gets gross. There isn’t much getting around that if you’re combusting flower inside it. Fortunately, there’s very little going on inside the Deco. There isn’t a maze of percolators or some tiny internal chamber I’m going to spend 20 minutes shaking alcohol through. The shell, core, bowl, and silicone gasket separate, so everything you actually need access to is accessible.

NWTN recommends cleaning the borosilicate glass with sea salt and at least 70% isopropyl alcohol. That’s pretty much standard operating procedure for weed glass anyway. I typically use 91 or 99% ISO, though.

The bowl is naturally going to collect resin fastest, especially considering how much flower it holds. Changing the water regularly and rinsing the larger glass pieces should keep the rest from becoming a tarry swamp.

And this is another reason I use distilled water. It doesn’t replace cleaning—I am unfortunately still required to clean my bong—but it helps avoid the mineral buildup you can get from repeatedly filling glass with harder water and letting it evaporate.

Just remember you’re still dealing with glass. The ridged Deco Bong looks substantial, and NWTN uses borosilicate glass, but $88 hitting the kitchen floor is still $88 hitting the kitchen floor.

Is the NWTN Deco Gravity Bong Worth $88?

Here’s the funny part about reviewing an expensive-looking gravity bong: you can technically accomplish the same basic physics with trash. People have been making gravity bongs out of plastic bottles forever. They work. But they’re also ugly, disposable, awkward to use, and not something I particularly want sitting next to my couch. So the question isn’t whether you need an $88 gravity bong. Of course you don’t.

You’re paying for someone to turn the gravity bong into an actual piece of reusable glassware: borosilicate glass, a fitted inner chamber, a proper oversized bowl, a silicone gasket so you’re not repeatedly clacking two pieces of glass together, and a design that doesn’t look like you raided the recycling bin before getting high.

For someone who doesn’t like gravity bongs, none of that is going to suddenly convert you. This also isn’t necessarily a replacement for a regular bong. The two give you very different smoking experiences.

But if you already like a gravity hit—or you’re gravity-bong curious and would prefer not to build one yourself—the price is fair. And considering I can get several hits from one packed bowl, I’m not burning through flower just because the device itself is capable of producing an enormous cloud.

Gravity’s End

The NWTN Home Deco Gravity Bong managed to make me look like I’d never used a bong before, which is impressive. But my mistake also clarified what I like about it.

This isn’t just a prettier version of a regular bong. The mechanics are different enough that even experienced bong smokers may need a practice round. Fill it with more water than your bong instincts are probably telling you to, don’t put your mouth on it and start sucking out of habit, and let the glass core do the work.

Personally, I’ve landed around two-thirds full with distilled water. Then I pack the surprisingly deep bowl, light it while lifting the core, remove the bowl, hover over the opening, and push back down.

Once I figured all of that out, the Deco Bong became remarkably simple. It’s compact, easy to take apart, holds enough flower for several hits, genuinely nice enough to leave sitting out, and capable of delivering exactly the thick rip you’d expect from a gravity bong without involving a two-liter bottle and a pair of scissors.

Just maybe figure out how it works before someone turns the camera on.