NWTN Home Made a Gorgeous Weed Grinder (That Looks Like It Belongs in Your Kitchen)

Most weed grinders look like weed grinders. NWTN Home‘s new one, though, could probably sit next to your spice cabinet without raising many questions.

Released today, August 7, the Mortar & Pestle Grinder takes its cues from the centuries-old kitchen tool its name suggests, but shrinks the concept down into a compact 2-inch grinder made for flower.

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The $52 grinder uses a toothless grinding system rather than the sharp interlocking teeth found inside most traditional grinders. NWTN also pairs a solid aluminum pestle with a black walnut sleeve and magnetic closure. But the most interesting thing about it may be how little it resembles the weed accessories most people are used to seeing.

Photo Credit: NWTN Home

Nwtn’s Mortar & Pestle Grinder

For decades, weed grinders have maintained the same look: round, metallic, utilitarian, and usually something you keep tucked away with the rest of your stash. Even as cannabis products themselves have gotten slicker, prettier, and more discreet, a lot of the hardware surrounding them still looks like obvious weed gear.

NWTN’s version feels closer to home decor. The black walnut exterior gives it the kind of finish you’d expect from an expensive pepper mill, coffee accessory, or some other small kitchen tool. And because the design borrows directly from a mortar and pestle, it doesn’t immediately give off “paraphernalia” when it’s sitting out.

That incognito kitchen look appears to be intentional. NWTN says the grinder was inspired by the “enduring simplicity of traditional kitchen tools” and designed to look at home on display rather than hidden in a drawer.

It also fits into a broader changes in cannabis accessories. As weed is getting more normalized, some brands are moving away from presenting their products covered in pot leaves, loud graphics, and sterotypical stoner imagery. The goal now is often the opposite: make something functional enough for regular cannabis consumers but polished enough that it can exist alongside everything else in the home.

The Mortar & Pestle Grinder takes that idea pretty literally.

It’s Toothless, Too

The design is cosmetically intentional, but there’s more than meets the eye. NWTN skips the rows of metal teeth found in most conventional grinders. Instead, the Mortar & Pestle Grinder uses a toothless milling-style mechanism to break down flower. NWTN says the design produces a smooth, consistent grind without relying on traditional teeth.

And rather than twisting flower through rows of interlocking metal teeth, the Mortar & Pestle Grinder takes inspiration from that familiar mechanism of a literal mortar and pestle to carefully mill flower. It should result in a smooth, consistent grind.

Toothless grinders aren’t entirely new, but they remain much less common than the standard four-piece grinder most cannabis consumers probably picture. Milling-style designs like the Flower Mill have become an alternative for people who want flower broken apart without repeatedly slicing it between sharp teeth.

There’s also less going on here than with a typical multi-chamber grinder. NWTN’s grinder isn’t built around a separate kief catcher or multiple stacked compartments. The appeal is simplicity: grind the flower, use it, and leave behind an object that doesn’t necessarily need to disappear back into a stash box. That minimalist, discreet approach makes sense for NWTN Home, which has centered much of its cannabis accessory line around design-forward pieces intended to blend into living spaces.

Go Ahead, LEave it out

And in that context, the Mortar & Pestle Grinder isn’t an attempt to reinvent grinding or milling weed. But it’s to rethink what the object doing it should look like.

At $52, it’s certainly more expensive than the basic grinder sitting behind the counter at most smoke shops. But the pitch isn’t “cheap grinder.” It’s a small piece of cannabis hardware designed with the same attention people give to barware, coffee gear, and other objects they leave sitting around their homes.

For anyone who has ever shoved a neon grinder into a cabinet before company came over, that difference may be enough.

The NWTN Home Mortar & Pestle Grinder is available now through the brand’s website.

Want to check out other grinders? Read our Best Grinders roundup here.