oHHo’s Raspberry & Peach THC Gummies Taste Like Iced Tea, With a Cool High to Match

oHHo’s Raspberry & Peach THC Gummies look like the kind of edible I could give my mom without making it a whole thing. The bag is pretty and fruit-covered, almost housewife-y, like it belongs next to iced tea and a cheese board instead of in a drawer full of weed products. I mean that as a compliment. A lot of hemp gummies either look like gas-station candy or fake clinical wellness. These look soft, feminine, and normal enough to leave out without feeling like you’re announcing, “everyone, I have drugs.”

Each gummy has 10mg Delta-9 THC + 10mg CBD + 10mg CBG, which is the part that made me more interested. I like a 10mg THC gummy, but I really like when CBD and CBG are there to round out the THC. With these, I felt high, but not weird—calmer, more social, less trapped in my own head.

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The Sweet Raspberry & Tangy Peach flavor tasted more like peach raspberry iced tea. Sweet, a little tart, and very easy to eat. They hit in about 45 minutes and lasted almost three hours, which felt right for a gummy I’d take before daytime plans, a low-key hang, or going out at night.

This is definitely not a sleep gummy. It’s more of a “please make me less socially awkward” gummy.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

oHHo’s Raspberry & Peach Gummies are the THC gummies I’d take when I want to be high, but still pleasant to be around.

The 10mg THC is definitely there, but the 10mg CBD and 10mg CBG made the whole thing feel less edgy for me. I felt significantly calmer, more social, and in a better mood without getting sleepy or locked into the couch.

Buy it if: you want a daytime or going-out 10mg gummy that takes the edge off without pulverizing you you.

you want a daytime or going-out 10mg gummy that takes the edge off without pulverizing you you. Skip it if: you want something for sleep, or you only care about getting the most THC for the lowest price.

you want something for sleep, or you only care about getting the most THC for the lowest price. Best part: it helped with my mood and social anxiety in a way I actually noticed.

it helped with my mood and social anxiety in a way I actually noticed. Biggest drawback: you can cut one in half, but there’s no line, indent, or perforation, so it’s not the cleanest split.

How I Tested oHHo Raspberry & Peach THC Gummies

I took one of these before going to a social event, which felt like the right test.

This didn’t strike me as a gummy for sleep or for getting obliterated alone on the couch. The packaging is too brunch-adjacent for that. I wanted to see if it could actually socialize well from a 10mg THC gummy with CBD and CBG. I did make me feel lighter, less awkward, and a little more willing to interact with people.

It kicked in around 45 minutes for me, then hung around for almost three hours. That felt useful, and not like an edible that overstayed its welcome.

I also tried cutting one in half because 10mg THC is not everyone’s casual dose. It worked, but it wasn’t a graceful chop. There’s no line or indent, so you’re basically just eyeballing it and hoping you didn’t create one tiny half and one “good luck” half.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat

oHHo’s Raspberry & Peach Gummies taste like peach raspberry iced tea to me. oHHo calls the flavor Sweet Raspberry & Tangy Peach, which is accurate, but the iced tea thing is where my brain went first. It’s sweet, a little tart, fruity without being fake-loud, and very easy to eat.

The gummies are semi-small and simple. Just a soft gummy that tastes good and does its job. A little chalkiness on the coating but it dissolves quickly.

Each one has 10 calories and 2g sugar, which is low enough that it still feels light. The ingredients also confirm these are vegan and gluten-free, even though I wish oHHo made that easier to spot. There are some organic ingredients too, and the overall ingredient list leans more natural than a lot of hemp gummies I’ve tried.

The only practical issue is half-dosing. You can cut one in half if you want 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, and 5mg CBG, but there’s no perforation or guide line. It’s possible, just not cute.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

oHHo’s Gummies took about 45 minutes to kick in, which felt pretty normal. I took one gummy before I had to be around people, and that was the right call. I was still high, but not in a “please don’t notice me” way. More like I could answer a question, keep a conversation going, and not immediately start looking for the nearest quiet corner.

The CBD and CBG are doing something here. A regular 10mg THC gummy can sometimes make me a little too aware of myself, which isn’t ideal when other humans are involved. With this one, the high felt softer. My mood was better, my body felt less tense, and I wasn’t doing that thing where I replay every sentence as soon as it leaves my mouth.

The high lasted almost three hours, which was enough for a daytime plan or a casual night out. So I would not take this for sleep. I’d take it before dinner, a low-key hang, or any scenario where I want to feel a little lighter and less socially weird.

Why the CBD & CBG Matter Here

I usually side-eye gummies that stack cannabinoids at the lowest dose just to make the label look more interesting. But with these, the CBD and CBG actually felt like part of the formula and experience. Each gummy has 10mg Delta-9 THC, 10mg CBD, and 10mg CBG, so it is not just THC with a decorative little sprinkle of something else.

The THC still gets the headline because that’s the part you feel as “high.” But the other cannabinoids seemed to take the edge off for me. I didn’t feel as excitable or self-conscious as I sometimes can with a straight 10mg THC gummy in a social setting. That’s why I liked this formula for social situations. It felt like the edible equivalent of turning the lights down a little. Same room, same people, same plans, but everything felt less harsh.

It’s not a sedative or a miracle anxiety cure. It just made the high feel easier to be in, which is what I expect from CBD and CBG in a daytime gummy.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

oHHo Raspberry & Peach THC Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD + 10mg CBG

Dietary notes: 10 calories, 2g sugar, vegan, and gluten-free

Flavor: Sweet Raspberry & Tangy Peach

Best for:

Daytime plans

Socializing

Going out at night

Taking the edge off social anxiety

A lighter mood lift

Pros:

Helped me feel calmer around people

Uplifting without feeling sleepy

Pretty and low-key packaging that feels easy to share

Some organic and all-natural ingredients

Cons:

Only 10 gummies per bag

No perforation or indent for half-dosing

Vegan and gluten-free details could be easier to find

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

oHHo lists its Raspberry & Peach Gummies at $25 for a 10-count bag. That comes out to $2.50 per gummy, with each one giving you 10mg Delta-9 THC, 10mg CBD, and 10mg CBG. For a gummy with all three cannabinoids, some organic ingredients, and a flavor that actually tastes good, that price feels high but still fair to me.

Obviously this is not the cheapest THC-per-dollar situation, but I don’t think that’s really the purpose of these. I’d buy them for the mood shift: calmer, more social, less anxious, still awake. The CBD and CBG make the value feel different than a straight 10mg THC gummy.

Unlike other gummy brands, oHHo ships to all states except Idaho, Hawaii, and Washington.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats THC gummies.

The Gummy Bottom Line

I’d keep these around for social plans. oHHo’s Raspberry & Peach Gummies are like a refreshing peach raspberry iced tea. They look cute enough to share without a whole weed disclaimer, and made me feel calmer around people without knocking me out.

The 10mg THC is noticeable, but the CBD and CBG kept it from getting me too lit. That’s really the selling point. They’re not trying to be the strongest gummies in the drawer. They are more like the one I’d take before dinner, a low-key night out, or any plan where I want to be high but still normal enough to function.

At $25 for 10 gummies, I think they’re worth it. I just wish the vegan and gluten-free details were easier to find, and that the gummies had some kind of line for cutting them in half.