oHHo’s THC Seltzers Are for People Who Want a Pretty Drink Without the Alcohol

Some cannabis seltzers feel so aggressively “better-for-you” that drinking them starts to feel performative. So I don’t always want a THC drink to taste like it’s trying to win Dry January. oHHo’s THC Seltzer Multipack is prettier than that. The cans look botanical, soft, and mature, like something I could put in a cooler next to actual drinks and not have to explain for 10 minutes.

The pack comes with four flavors: Blood Orange & Pomegranate, White Peach & Lemon, Red Cherry & Lime, and Pink Grapefruit & Elderflower. Every can has a two-flavor combo, which sounds like it’s doing too much, but these stay light. The fruit comes through, the bubbles don’t launch fireworks in your mouth, and none of them tasted like someone dropped THC into a sad soda water.

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The cans I tested had 10mg THC each. oHHo also sells lower-dose options, including 5mg and 3mg, which is probably the better move if 10mg in a drink feels like a lot. Personally, one can gave me a mellow little buzz. Two cans got me closer to the hard-seltzer-replacement feeling I was hoping for.

This is not the drink I’d buy to get faded AF. It’s the one I’d bring out when people are drinking alcohol, but I don’t feel like drinking myself, and I still want something cold, pretty, and lightly intoxicating.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Sips

oHHo’s THC Seltzer Multipack is for people who want a drink-drink. The flavors are light, yet still complex, the cans are pretty, and the buzz showed up in a little over 30 minutes for me. One 10mg THC can felt mellow and calm. Two cans felt more like what I’d want if I were trying to replace the feeling of a hard seltzer.

Buy it if: you want a polished THC drink for social plans, backyard hangs, or nights when everyone else is drinking.

you want a polished THC drink for social plans, backyard hangs, or nights when everyone else is drinking. Skip it if: you want one can to hit like a cocktail, or you hate lightly flavored seltzers.

you want one can to hit like a cocktail, or you hate lightly flavored seltzers. Best part: the flavors are complex and actually feel intended for an adult.

the flavors are complex and actually feel intended for an adult. Biggest drawback: one can was a little too mild for me, so the alcohol-replacement math may depend on your tolerance.

How I Tested oHHo THC Seltzers

I drank these cold, because I can’t imagine testing a THC seltzer any other way. It even says so on the box the pack came in… “best served cold.”

I tried all four 10mg THC flavors in the multipack: Blood Orange & Pomegranate, White Peach & Lemon, Red Cherry & Lime, and Pink Grapefruit & Elderflower. By trying all of them, I wanted to know which cans I’d actually finish, which ones I’d hand to someone else, and if the two-flavor thing felt cute or too much.

The carbonation is important to note too. Some seltzers are so bubbly they make me feel like I’m fighting the can. These were lighter, which made the flavors easier to taste.

The THC showed up for me in a little over 30 minutes. One can was mellow. Two cans felt more like the kind of buzz I’d want if I were skipping alcohol for the night.

What It’s Like to Actually Drink ohho thc seltzer

The bubbles are light, which is probably the right call here when the flavors are this delicate. These are more sip-and-hang-out drinks than back-to-back chuggers.

The flavor is also lighter than I expected from names like Blood Orange & Pomegranate and Pink Grapefruit & Elderflower. Nothing tasted syrupy, and nothing had that fake-sweet finish.

They also look really good. The cans are feminine and mature without looking boring, and I think that might matter more with beverages than gummies. People see what you’re drinking. I could absolutely put these in a cooler or on a table and have someone ask about them because the can looks pretty.

That’s what worked for me here. They feel like drinks you can actually serve, and not just THC delivery systems with carbonation.

Flavor Notes

Blood Orange & Pomegranate

The deepest-tasting can in the pack. The blood orange gives it that slightly bitter citrus bite, but the pomegranate makes it feel darker, whole-bodied, and less obvious than a regular orange seltzer. It’s not super tart or juice-heavy. This one has 40 calories and 8g sugar, so it’s not one of the lighter cans, but the flavor does feel fuller.

White Peach & Lemon

The easiest one to drink. Peach can get syrupy fast, but the lemon keeps it from turning into fruit cup water. It tasted soft, clean, and a little sunny, like the most daytime-friendly can in the pack. This is one of the two cans I’d actually call low-calorie, with 20 calories and 5g sugar.

Red Cherry & Lime

The one I expected to be risky, because cherry drinks love to taste like cough syrup. This didn’t go there for me. It was more cherry-lime candy than cherry medicine, and the lime kept it brighter. I could see this being the crowd-pleaser for people who want the most familiar flavor. This one also has 20 calories and 5g sugar.

Pink Grapefruit & Elderflower

The fancy one. It sounds like it should taste like someone sprayed perfume into a can, but the grapefruit keeps it from getting too floral. I got more tart grapefruit first, then the elderflower in the background. This is probably the most “mocktail base” flavor in the pack, and also the highest sugar one, with 45 calories and 11g sugar.

None of them tasted heavy. The whole pack leans light and refined, but not boring. I can see people disagreeing on the best flavor, which is kind of the point of buying the multipack first.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

oHHo’s THC Seltzers are formulated to be fast-acting. So these hit me in a little over 30 minutes, which is fast enough that I didn’t feel like I was waiting around for the drink to prove itself.

One 10mg THC can gave me a mellow buzz. Calm, slightly euphoric, easy to stay social on. I felt it, but it didn’t feel like the same level of “drink replacement” I’d want for a hard seltzer or glass of wine. Two cans got me closer to that. I would not start there if you are new to THC drinks, but for my tolerance, two cans made the buzz feel more complete.

The ending was sleepier than I expected. Not in a knockout way, but once the high started fading, I definitely felt more ready to wind down. That actually works for me if I’m using these instead of alcohol at night. I want the buzz, then I want the night to land softly.

oHHo THC Seltzer Multipack at a Glance

Dose per can tested: 10mg THC

Available doses: 3mg, 5mg, and 10mg THC

Dietary notes: vegan, gluten-free, some organic ingredients, 20 to 45 calories and 8g to 11g of sugar (varies by flavors)

Flavors: Blood Orange & Pomegranate, White Peach & Lemon, Red Cherry & Lime, Pink Grapefruit & Elderflower

Effect for me: Mellow buzz, calm euphoria, sleepy tail

Best for:

Alcohol alternatives

Social sipping: backyard hangs, brunches, pool days

Taste-testing multiple THC drink flavors

Pros:

Nice flavor combinations

Pretty packaging

Fast-acting

Available in 3mg, 5mg, and 10mg options

Solid alcohol replacement with right dose

Cons:

One 10mg can felt mild for my tolerance

Two cans may be needed for a stronger alcohol-replacement buzz

Nutrition varies a lot by flavor

The cans I tested were THC-only, though online options include other cannabinoids

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

oHHo prices the variety THC Seltzer 8-pack by dose: $43.99 for the 3mg cans, $49.99 for the 5mg cans, and $54.99 for the 10mg cans.

The cans I tested were the 10mg THC version, so that’s about $6.87 per can, and I drank two which makes it about $13.75 per sesh. That’s pretty steep, but I think it’s fair for the clean ingredients, intentional flavors, and nice packaging/branding.

The lower-dose options are useful too. If 10mg sounds like too much, I wouldn’t bother trying to nurse half a can. I’d just buy the 5mg or 3mg version and enjoy the whole drink like a normal person.

oHHo ships to all states except Idaho, Hawaii, and Washington.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats THC drinks like this.

Bottom’s Up, Bottom Line

oHHo’s THC Seltzer Multipack is the kind of thing I’d bring out when people are drinking and I want a weed option that doesn’t feel awkward.

The cans are pretty, the flavors are light without being boring, and the buzz came on faster than a gummy for me. One 10mg THC can was mellow. Two cans got me closer to the hard-seltzer replacement feeling, though that also makes the price-per-sesh higher. I really like that oHHo offers 3mg, 5mg, and 10mg options, because not everyone needs the strongest version.

At $54.99 for the 10mg 8-pack, these aren’t cheap, but they work as a polished alcohol alternative. I’d drink them cold from the can, pour one over ice, or use one as a mocktail base if I wanted to make the whole thing feel a little more intentional.

Read more about the best THC drinks we’ve tried here.