Olivia Rodrigo’s The Unraveled Tour Is Totally Sold Out. Here’s How You Can Still Get Tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo‘s The Unraveled Tour is totally sold out, per a press release from Live Nation.

Rodrigo recently announced the Unraveled Tour, a 2026 outing that will see the punky pop singer headlining 60+ arena dates across North America, Europe, and the U.K. She’s hitting the road in support of her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which is due out June 12 via Geffen Records.

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The Unraveled Tour kicks off September 25 with two nights in Hartford, Connecticut at PeoplesBank Arena. Subsequent stops include Chicago, Montreal, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Vancouver, Sacramento, and more, before heading to Europe and the UK. Each stop gets at least two shows, with Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and London each getting four.

The final date will be May 2, 2027, in Barcelona, Spain. Wolf Alice, Devon Again, The Last Dinner Party, Grace Ives, and Die Spitz will be in support at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Unraveled Tour: How to get tickets

The Unraveled Tour may be completely sold out—but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find tickets on the secondary market. Olivia Rodrigo tickets are available on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

09/25 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena *

09/26 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena *

09/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

09/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

10/03 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *

10/04 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *

10/07 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

10/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

10/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

10/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

10/18 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

10/21 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

10/22 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

10/26 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/27 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/29 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

10/30 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

11/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena ^

11/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena ^

11/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

11/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

11/15 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^

11/16 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^

11/19 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ^

11/20 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ^

11/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

11/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

12/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

12/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

12/07 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

12/08 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

12/11 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

12/12 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

12/15 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

12/16 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

12/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^

12/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^

North America — Winter 2027:

01/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome ^+

01/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome ^+

01/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome ^+

01/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome ^+

01/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome ^+

01/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome ^+

01/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome ^+

01/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome ^+

01/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome ^+

01/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome ^+

02/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^+

02/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^+

02/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^+

02/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^+

02/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^+

02/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^+

02/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^+

02/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^+

02/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^+

02/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^+

Europe/UK — Spring 2027:

03/19 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena ~

03/20 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena ~

03/23 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ~

03/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ~

03/27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ~

03/28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ~

04/01 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle ~

04/02 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle ~

04/05 — London, UK @ The O2 ~

04/06 — London, UK @ The O2 ~

04/08 — London, UK @ The O2 ~

04/09 — London, UK @ The O2 ~

04/12 — London, UK @ The O2 ~

04/14 — London, UK @ The O2 %

04/15 — London, UK @ The O2 %

04/19 — London, UK @ The O2 %

04/20 — London, UK @ The O2 %

04/23 — Paris, France @ La Défense Arena %

04/24 — Paris, France @ La Défense Arena %

04/27 — Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome %

04/28 — Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome %

05/01 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi %

05/02 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi %

05/05 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi %

05/06 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi %

05/09 — London, UK @ The O2 %

05/10 — London, UK @ The O2 %

= w/ The Last Dinner Party

~ = w/ Grace Ives

% = w/ Die Spitz

= w/ Wolf Alice

^ = w/ Devon Again