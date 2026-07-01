Olivia Rodrigo’s Latest Merch Drop Is Made of LEGO

Olivia Rodrigo is having one hell of a summer. Fresh off the release of her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love (a more adventurous, lovesick, and emotionally unhinged follow-up to GUTS) that has critics calling it her strongest work yet, Rodrigo is expanding her universe beyond streaming apps and sold-out arenas. (You can still get tickets to her sold-out tour though.) Now she’s giving fans something they can actually build.

LEGO just unveiled its first-ever multi-set collaboration with a musician, and naturally it went to one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Rodrigo’s new five-piece first-ever LEGO Editions collection is loaded with references spanning all three of her albums—from SOUR to GUTS to you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. It includes brick-built guitars, her iconic concert moon, a vinyl display, and enough hidden Easter eggs to keep Livies busy for weeks. Better yet, several of the sets are available to preorder right now before the collection officially ships on August 1.

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Olivia Rodrigo LEGO Sets Available for Preorder

Olivia Rodrigo LEGO Dual Guitar

If there’s one set that’s destined to disappear first, it’s this one. The 1,228-piece Dual Guitar recreates Rodrigo’s iconic purple stage guitar with a clever split acoustic-and-electric design that represents both sides of her music. Hidden compartments reveal miniature backstage moments and references pulled from SOUR, GUTS, and her latest album, making this feel more like an interactive scrapbook than just another display piece. At around $120, it’s also the flagship set of the collection.

Olivia Rodrigo LEGO Flower Bouquet

Even LEGO’s wildly popular Botanicals line got the Olivia treatment. This 400-piece bouquet transforms flowers into subtle nods to Rodrigo’s music and aesthetic while still looking like something you’d actually leave out on a bookshelf instead of hiding in your gaming room. It’s another set you can preorder today ahead of launch.

Olivia Rodrigo LEGO Vinyl

Music nerds are going to appreciate this one. The 360-piece display celebrates all three of Rodrigo’s albums with hidden references scattered throughout the build. It’s designed more as collectible shelf art than a traditional LEGO playset, making it a solid pick if you already have your records proudly on display.

Olivia Rodrigo LEGO Sets Coming Soon

Olivia Rodrigo LEGO Concert Moon

Anyone who caught the GUTS World Tour instantly knows this one. The 670-piece Concert Moon recreates the giant crescent moon Rodrigo floated across arenas on during the show. It doubles as a display piece with hidden drawers, photo holders, and little concert-inspired details tucked throughout the build. It clocks in around $50.

Olivia Rodrigo LEGO Secret Storage

Possibly the sneakiest set of the bunch, this 1,085-piece build looks like décor until you realize it’s hiding a stash of Olivia memorabilia inside. Expect miniature guitars, lyric-inspired details, tour props, and enough hidden references to keep Reddit busy decoding them for weeks. It’ll launch alongside the rest of the collection on August 1.

You Can Preorder the Collection Right Now

Not every set is shipping immediately, but if history has taught LEGO collectors anything, it’s that waiting usually ends with resale prices that make your wallet cry. The Dual Guitar, Concert Moon, and Flower Bouquet are already available for preorder, while the full Olivia Rodrigo LEGO Editions collection officially launches on August 1 through LEGO and select retailers. When we went through the preordering process of the ones available, it gave a December 2026 ship date.

Whether you’re a lifelong LEGO collector, a diehard Olivia fan, or someone whose apartment is slowly becoming a shrine to pop culture, this collection feels less like merch and more like a buildable greatest-hits album. That’s a lot cooler than another hoodie.