Boneless couches have a lot of hype behind them. Open TikTok or Instagram, and you’ll find a puffy slab of foam with someone sprinting across the room to launch themselves onto it. The original, and the one just about every Amazon knockoff is trying to look like, is the OMHU TEDDY.

In fact, the TEDDY is so copied that OMHU made its own “dupe,” a limited-run knockoff with an intentionally misspelled name that sold out in minutes. That’s either confidence or trolling… probably a little bit of both.

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I wanted to know what the real thing is like once the camera stops rolling. I was sent the TEDDY in Candyfloss, a pink that fits my mostly pink-and-white home office, and I’ve been living on it for a few weeks. I’ve lounged, napped, and played GTA 6 on it for hours at a time.

My biggest realization is that the TEDDY really isn’t the marshmallow those influencer videos suggest. It showed up a lot firmer than I expected and needed a bit of a break-in period for my comfort. But after that, it turned into a perfectly comfortable couch.

The OMHU TEDDY Is a Boneless Couch That Needs a Few Weeks to Soften Up

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The TEDDY is a legless, modular two-seater that works as a couch, a lounger, or a bed (depending on how you’re needing it in the moment). It arrives much firmer than the TikToks imply, but after a few weeks of use, it relaxes into something comfortable enough for hours-long game sessions and full-length naps.

The corduroy-style cover is the best part, and at 78.7 inches wide, it’s basically an oversized loveseat. The catches are the break-in period, rubber grips that are a pain to install (but necessary), and a made-to-order wait. If you can handle a slower start, it’s an easy couch to love.

The Good, Bad, and Weird

The Good

A soft corduroy-style cover that zips off for washing

Comfortable for hours once it’s broken in, with no butt fatigue yet during my GTA 6 sessions

Long enough for me to nap on fully stretched out

Works as a couch, a lounger, or a bed, and you can add pieces

The Bad

Much firmer than expected out of the box

The rubber grips for the metal bars are hard to fit

The Weird

The most effective break-in tool in my house was two kids jumping on it

How I Tested the OMHU TEDDY

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I received the TEDDY in Candyfloss for my home office and used it as my main spot for lounging, napping, and playing GTA 6 for a few weeks. I assembled it from its four boxes, used it as a couch, and flattened the seat cushions out as a lounging mat. My two kids helped break it in.

I haven’t tested OMHU’s wider sizes or corner setups, so I can only speak to the standard two-seater, and, obviously, a few weeks also isn’t long enough to judge how it holds up over years. That said, I have no reason to believe this couch can’t be a part of your setup for multiple years.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the OMHU TEDDY

Setup

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The TEDDY ships in four boxes, coming with two for the seat cushions, one for the L-shaped corner cushion that forms the back and arms, and one for the hardware, a set of chrome-plated steel bars (mine are black).

Assembly is straightforward, allowing you to set up the couch however you’re looking to mod it out.

The most noticeable pain was with the rubber grips that slide over the bars. I skipped them at first because they’re hard to get on, which makes sense, since they’re literally meant to stay snug. Don’t skip them, though. Even on carpet, the bars are slippery. With the grips on, the frame stays put. It’s worth the struggle to install the grips. (I used a hairdryer to loosen them up and slide them onto the bars easier.)

The Break-In Period

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My first impression on the couch is that it was a lot firmer than I expected. Like, a lot.

The videos all over my feeds show influencers running and jumping onto it, and having sat on it, my geriatric millennial body winces a little bit just watching those. OMHU lists the seat foam at ILD70, a firmness rating where higher means firmer, which tracks.

Over a few weeks, the cushions loosened up and went from firm to spongy. Much of that is thanks to my two kids, who took full advantage of me not saying “no” to them treating it like a trampoline.

And to be clear, that’s not an official OMHU break-in method, but it worked in terms of expediting the process for my needs.

Corduroy, Comfort, and Size

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The L-shaped corner cushion is much pillowier than the seat, and that’s where the TEDDY gets cozy. The cover plays a big part in that as well, and it’s the defining feature for me. I’m a sucker for corduroy, and this is soft and lovely to touch. It’s 90% polyester and 10% nylon, and easy to remove and wash.

At 78.7 inches wide and 39.4 inches deep, it’s more or less an oversized loveseat. I’m 6’2″ and can nap fully stretched out without my feet dangling completely off the end, which is rare at this size. Flatten the two seat cushions on the floor instead of stacking them and you get a thick daybed type of vibe.

Gaming, Napping, and… Extracurriculars

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The TEDDY is the chill spot in my office now, whenever I’m not sitting at my desk. I can play GTA 6 on it for a few hours without any butt fatigue, and I can’t ask much more of a couch than that.

And, since this is VICE, the firmness that annoyed me early on is exactly what you want for those much more physically intense activities with a partner. The grips keep the frame from wandering, and since there’s no frame (in the traditional sense), you’re not at risk for anything squeaky or creaking while you’re playing.

Alternatives to the OMHU TEDDY You Might Also Like

At $2,000, the TEDDY is understandably not in everyone’s price range. Here are a few alternatives for you to check out:

You Might Also Be Wondering…

Is the OMHU TEDDY Worth It Over a Cheaper Boneless Couch?

That depends on how much you care about knowing what’s inside. OMHU publishes its seat foam density (T30) and firmness rating, lists the cover’s makeup, and says every mattress and cushion part is Oeko-Tex certified. Check whether a knockoff’s listing tells you any of that. OMHU also lists a 100-day return window, which can be useful if the break-in period doesn’t get you what you need, but just be sure to read the return terms before you order.

How Long Does the OMHU TEDDY Take to Arrive?

Every TEDDY is made to order, and OMHU lists delivery at three to five weeks, so don’t count on it as a last-minute gift. Mine took the full five weeks. By OMHU’s shipping specs, each seat-cushion box weighs about 33 pounds and the corner cushion box about 46. All of the Original TEDDY pieces can be handled by one person.

My Final Verdict

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The TEDDY is for people who want a compact, good-looking couch that doubles as a lounger or guest bed, and who love corduroy as much as I do. It suits a den, an office, or a small living room, and you can easily add pieces later.

It isn’t for anyone who wants a cloud-soft couch on day one or who wants a traditional framed sofa. There’s a reason why the TEDDY is in high demand, though. And if a modular setup is what you’re going for, this couch completely delivers.

So slide those grips on, and give the cushions a few weeks to loosen up. Then? Lounge around, baby!