What You Need to Know About the Omnilux Contour Mask

In the past year, red light masks have been everywhere. From anti-aging to intimate wellness, it’s become an FDA-approved biohacking must-have that has everyone looking like Darth Vader. Well, some are FDA-approved, like Omnilux’s masks. Omnilux’s Contour Mask has become a leading name in the red light hype, and dermatologists have made it clear that it’s their go-to brand. Here’s why.

If you’ve never heard of red light therapy, its technical name is photobiomodulation. Dr. Ashley Hocutt, a women’s health expert, provided the perfect metaphor to explain this process. “Think of it [red light therapy] a little like sunlight: the right amount can be nourishing and supportive for the body,” she said. “Red light therapy works similarly by helping create the ‘just right’ environment for cellular healing and recovery.”

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Although it might sound bogus, Stanford Medicine clearly states: “According to science, red light isn’t bogus.” It might be hard to believe that red lights can help treat everything from cancer to self-perceived beauty imperfections, but science disagrees with that. “Studies have shown that red light penetrates the skin at shallow depths and stimulates follicle growth. There’s evidence that the light causes vasodilation, a widening of blood vessels.” In the case of hair growth, Dr. Zakia Rahman, clinical professor of dermatology at Stanford, added, “Used over multiple months consistently, red light has been shown to regrow thinning hair.”

What Is the Omnilux Contour Red Light Mask and How Does It Work?

The Omnilux Contour Mask is an anti-aging mask that uses photobiomodulation—ahem, red light therapy—to decrease signs of aging. The FDA has cleared Contour for the treatment of full-face wrinkles, making it clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and give you a youthful aura by brightening your skin. It’s considered a non-invasive treatment that’s gentle on the skin.

The mask will emit wavelengths at 633nm (red) and 830nm (near-infrared). As for the number of LEDs, it has 132 LEDs (2 per bulb) and 66 LED bulbs. If that sounds confusing AF, just know its an almost-professional-grade silicone amsk that will boost collagen and reduce fine lines better than most other masks on the market.

Many red light mask companies aren’t actually FDA-cleared, and the number of wavelengths isn’t even able to make a significant difference in your skin’s appearance—let alone make you look more radiant.

How often should you use Omnilux?

To use it, start with clean skin, place the mask on your face, and attach the velcro straps in the back to secure it. Once it splugged in, use it for 10 minutes about 3 to 4 times a week. After use, you can apply your skincare routine (i.e. serums, moisturizer).

What Dermatologists Say About Red Light Therapy

Dr. Andrea Suarez says, “In my experience, this works. Omnilux is a very reputable brand. Their devices are backed by clinical evidence and are based on the same Omnilux Medical devices used in dermatology clinics for years. If you’re looking for improvement in skin texture, in smoothing out of fine lines and wrinkles… this is a very good quality device.”

Other dermatologists, like Steel City Dermatologists, encourage their clients to use red light therapy—specifically, Omnilux—at home to elevate their skin’s appearance even further.

Who Should Buy the Omnilux Contour Mask (and Who Should Skip It)?

Given the number of skincare trends circulating the web right now, Cleveland Clinic says its best to avoid red light masks like Contour if you’re currently using Retinol, Accutane, and any medications that can cause photosensitivities. You should also avoid Omnilux’s Contour if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.