A vape cart for eight bucks? Okay, what size is it? That was my first question when I saw the AK47 cart in Diamond CBD’s Black Friday sale. Turns out it’s a full milliliter, and the price is $8.04, to be exact. The next thing that caught my eye was an eighth of Cadillac Rainbow for $17.49. I’ve spent that much on a gram.

Diamond has a BFCM26 code for 55% off eligible products, but some of the better prices are sitting in its rotating Deal of the Day section. That’s where I found the flower, the cart, and a six-pack of delta-8 pens that works out to $9.79 each.

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Courtesy of Diamond CBD

Six delta-8 pens for $58.76

The Chill Plus bundle reads like a dispensary menu from ten years ago. Sour Diesel, Grape Ape, Pineapple Express, Strawberry Cough, Blue Dream, Skywalker OG. I have a soft spot for a menu where I recognize every damn strain. Each one gets its own 1mL disposable pen with 1,000mg delta-8 THC.

Diamond lists all six for $58.76, down from $167.88, as a timed daily deal. The appeal for me is getting to revisit Grape Ape without having to choose it over Sour Diesel. If you already know you’ll reach for the same pen every time, though, there’s a much cheaper way out of this sale.

Got a battery? The AK47 cart is $8.04

Hyper’s AK47 cartridge blends delta-10 and delta-8 THC in a 1mL hybrid cart. Diamond lists it at $8.04, down from $22.98. You’ll need a compatible battery, so this one makes the most sense for the person who already has one rolling around in a drawer and can, crucially, find the charger.

An eighth of Cadillac Rainbow for $17.49

Of the four, Cadillac Rainbow is the one I’d put my own money on. The $17.49 eighth comes to about $5 a gram, and the strain sounds like my kind of flower. Diamond describes this indica-leaning hybrid as sweet on the nose, with diesel and citrus coming through in the flavor. The listing puts it at 26.28% THCA.

Ten little Pineapple Express joints for under $30

There’s a point in a full-size joint where I know I’m done, but now I have to figure out where to put the thing. This is an argument in favor of Pineapple Express minis. Each THCA joint holds half a gram, and five come in a pack. At the under-$30 price for two packs, you’re getting five grams already rolled and paying less than $3 a joint. Check the two-pack total in your cart before you buy.

What’s going in my cart?

Give me the Cadillac Rainbow. A bong rip sounds good, and $17.49 for the whole eighth sounds even better. The eighth and the AK47 cart together come to $25.53, though, so I can see exactly where my restraint would start to slip.