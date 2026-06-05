Oola Sleep Ease Gummies Make Bedtime (and the Next Morning) Easier

The hardest part about reviewing sleep gummies is that part of the test happens the next morning. Most CBD and THC gummies for sleep can make you tired. That’s not impressive by itself. What I care about is whether I fall asleep without my brain getting weird first, and whether I wake up feeling normal instead of groggy, heavy, or mildly betrayed by the gummy I took to “help.”

Oola’s Sleep Ease Gummies are formulated with a full-spectrum blend of 5mg THC + 10mg CBD + 10mg CBN, plus chamomile extract. That combo immediately makes more sense to me than just taking a random THC-only gummy before bed and hoping it knocks me out. The THC dose stays low, the CBD chills things out, and the CBN gives it more of a sleep-forward direction.

Videos by VICE

CBN is the cannabinoid people usually associate with nighttime edibles. It’s not melatonin, and it doesn’t feel like THC. In this gummy, it feels like part of the wind-down instead of the thing forcing sleep to happen.

That’s where Oola worked for me. It didn’t make bedtime feel dramatic. It just made it easier for my body and brain to finally stop fighting my sleep.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Verdict:

Buy it if: you want a full-spectrum, THC + CBD + CBN sleep gummy that feels calm and cannabinoid-driven

you want a full-spectrum, THC + CBD + CBN sleep gummy that feels calm and cannabinoid-driven Skip it if: you want a daytime gummy, social edible, or heavy THC high

you want a daytime gummy, social edible, or heavy THC high Best part: I woke up refreshed without feeling groggy, and this was shipped in an insulated package with an icepack to keep it fresh

I woke up refreshed without feeling groggy, and this was shipped in an insulated package with an icepack to keep it fresh Biggest drawback: you need to take it early enough before bed for it to hit

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Oola Sleep Ease Gummies

I tested one Oola Sleep Ease gummy at night, about an hour before I wanted to fall asleep. It has a pleasant mixed berry flavor that tastes a little generic, but also sweet enough to enjoy as a bedtime treat.

Once I popped one in, I paid attention to three things: how long it took to start feeling different, whether the THC made my brain more active before bed, and how I felt the next morning. That last is most important for me with sleep gummies. A gummy can seem great at midnight and still ruin your morning.

For context, I’ve tried a lot of nighttime products including sleep gummies, from CBN-forward blends or THC-only formulations, to gummies containing the menacing melatonin that feel like they’re trying to shut your whole system down by force. I wanted to see if Oola felt like an actual sleep routine product I could regularly take. I am done with gummies that knock me out aggressively by accident.

sleepy Effects & Onset

Oola recommends taking one gummy 60 to 90 minutes before bed, and that timing feels right. This is not the gummy I’d take once I’m already under the covers, phone in hand, pretending I’m about to go to sleep. You need to give it some runway.

I started noticing the first shift around the 60 minute mark. Nothing dramatic happened. I just felt like my body was getting easier to put down for the night. By the 75 minute mark, I felt calmer, heavier, and less interested in fighting sleep.

The 5mg THC gives it a small mood shift, but the high never felt like the main feeling. The 10mg CBD and 10mg CBN do more of the bedtime work. And we can’t forget the chamomile extract that brought on the gradual and complementary sedation. My body felt relaxed, my brain got quieter, and I didn’t feel like I had accidentally taken tranquilizer meant for a horse.

The biggest win was the morning. I woke up refreshed, on time, and didn’t feel any grogginess, which is where most sleep gummies either earn their spot or lose it completely.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Oola Sleep Ease Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 5mg THC + 10mg CBD + 10mg CBN (full-spectrum)

Dietary notes: 3g sugar and 15 calories, chamomile extract, vegan, gluten-free, melatonin-free

Flavor: mixed berry

Best for:

Nighttime use and wind-down routines

People looking for THC sleep gummies with CBN

People looking to move on from melatonin and other sleep supplements

Lower-dose edible consumer

Pros:

Multi-cannabinoid, whole-plant, full-spectrum formula

Chamomile extract fits the nighttime vibes

No next-morning grogginess in my experience

Newer cannabis consumers can start with half a gummy for a microdose

Shipped in an isolated package with an icepack to prevent melting and/or degradation

Cons:

Needs to be taken in advance, 60 to 90 minutes before bed

Not useful as a social gummy

Too light if you want a heavy THC edible

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Wait… what does full-spectrum mean?

Full-spectrum just means that the blend, or hemp extract oil in the gummy is more “whole-plant” and naturally processed compared to most other gummies that utilize over processed, isolated cannabinoids, to often create single-cannabinoid or other customized dose formulations.

There’s nothing wrong with those, but whole-plant sounds better because it is. It can yield the Entourage Effect, which is when cannabinoids like THC, CBD, and CBN work together in harmony. And recent research shows that.

Things to Consider Before Buying Oola’s Sleep Ease Gummies

These work best when you treat them like part of a bedtime routine, and not a panic button you take after you’ve already been doomscrolling in bed for an hour.

Oola recommends taking one gummy 60 to 90 minutes before bedtime, and I’d actually follow that. The effects don’t slam into you immediately. They build slowly, which is what you want from a sleep gummy, but also means timing matters.

The dose is approachable, but it still has THC. Each gummy has 5mg THC + 10mg CBD + 10mg CBN, so if you’re newer to cannabis or sensitive to edibles, starting with half is probably the smarter move. That gives you 2.5mg THC + 5mg CBD + 5mg CBN without committing to the entire gummy right away.

Also, don’t take this expecting a fun little nighttime high. That’s not its purpose. This is for winding down, getting heavy, and letting the night end. I wouldn’t take it before a movie I actually wanted to finish.

The biggest thing I’d flag is that sleep gummies still require cooperation. If you take one and then keep your phone brightness at full blast, drink alcohol, or decide to answer emails in bed, you’re kind of fighting the product. Oola gives you the nudge, but you still have to let bedtime happen.

Oola lists Sleep Ease starts at $79.99 for 30 gummies, which is around $2.66 per gummy. That puts it in premium, high-end sleep gummy territory, but the formula has THC, CBD, CBN, and chamomile instead of relying on a basic one-note sleep blend, so it seems pretty justified.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The Sleepy Bottom Line

Oola Sleep Ease Gummies worked because they felt intentional and mindfully formulated (and packaged).

The 5mg THC + 10mg CBD + 10mg CBN with chamomile formula gradually eased me toward sleep while still keeping my body relaxed and heavy in a natural way. It felt like a nighttime gummy that actually understood the assignment. The best part is that I woke up refreshed the next day and didn’t feel any grogginess. Don’t worry about this gummy feeling like a random edible high.

These Sleep Ease gummies are best for people who want a full-spectrum, cannabinoid-powered sleep gummy that helps the night end early. They are not the right choice for daytime use or social settings unless you want to be completely done with the day/night.