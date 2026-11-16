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The Most Deniable Male Masturbator Ever Made Is 59% Off for Black Friday

If “flipping your boner up into your waistband” came with a rolling effect.

By | Reviewed by Nick Stockton

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When it comes to overall design, it’s pretty tough for men’s sex toys to look like… well, anything other than a sex toy.

I blame anatomy.

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But then I came (no, not literally) across the Orctan Rechargeable Silicone Roller Male Masturbator, and I’m pretty sure it breaks that mold more than any other toy I’ve ever seen. 

It’s a black frame with two red rollers, and a houseguest who spots it will land on “gadget” long before they land on the NSFW truth.

Lovehoney has it at 59% off right now for Black Friday, and the listing says it won’t be restocked. So when it’s gone, it’s gone.

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Orctan

Orctan Rechargeable Silicone Roller Male Masturbator (opens in a new window)

$89.99 (reg. $219) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

How It Works

Just picture it. A black frame, red rollers, and nothing that screams “better put my penis in this.” 

It could easily pass for a massage tool or a fidget device. Say it’s a gadget and see who argues. 

via Lovehoney

Because there’s no sleeve here. You place your penis between two silicone rollers, and a hinge lets you adjust the angle and touch points. One roller is smooth and the other is studded, so you get two different textures, with the stimulation centering on the head and frenulum, allowing it to seemingly suit any size. 

It has nine modes, motors the listing calls virtually inaudible, and a 60-minute run time on a rechargeable battery. Splash-proof and built from three parts, it cleans up with soap and water once the rollers come off. 

If you want something you can grab and use in two minutes, a regular sleeve is simpler. But if you want a contraption that looks to be about as unique a sex toy as they come. Well… here you go.

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Orctan

Orctan Rechargeable Silicone Roller Male Masturbator (opens in a new window)

$89.99 (reg. $219) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Other Sex Toys for Men On Sale For Black Friday

Looking for something a little more traditional? Here are a few other Black Friday deals that are currently live on Lovehoney:

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Fleshlight

Fleshlight Kazumi Kumzumi Texture (opens in a new window)

$64.99 (reg. $79.99) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Arcwave

Arcwave Pow Silicone Dual-Entrance Masturbator (opens in a new window)

$34.99 (reg. $69) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Lovehoney

Lovehoney Head Master Double Texture Blow Job Stroker (opens in a new window)

$7.99 (reg. $14.99) at Lovehoney
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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