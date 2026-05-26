The Magic Wand Is on Sale for $70 and Your Clit (and Back) Will Thank You

Ok, we talk about a lot of vibrators, but this one is legit the most iconic. The OG Magic Wand vibrator has been a staple since its first few appearances on Sex and the City. Since then, we’ve seen mini wand vibes, wand vibes as back massagers, waterproof options for watersports, and more. We shit you not, the sex toy at the top of every “best vibrator” list is cheaper than the mini version. Oh, and did we mention that it was named one of TIME’s “Most Influential Gadgets of All Time” “Most Influential Gadgets of All Time” because it quite literally changed the solo sex game. The Original Magic Wand is typically $109.99. PinkCherry’s current sale drops that price by 36%, giving you the viral toy for only $69.99.

Now, back to sex and goodness. This wand stimulates the clit with about 6,000 vibrations per minute….. If that sounds a bit too powerful for you, the lowest setting delivers about 5,000 vibrations per minute. So, you genuinely might not even need the highest setting.

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It has a flexible neck so you can easily find the right spot for pleasure. The tip of it is also about 7 inches wide, so whether you have a tiny or bigger clit, this will fit and give your body the love it deserves. This doesn’t use batteries; instead, it uses a power cord to charge and use. Essentially, it cuts out the “which of these chargers is for this toy” game that consumes my sanity every once in a while. You’ll also never struggle with your toy dying mid sex, which is a major plus.

And yes, the girls love this toy so much that the brand hasn’t grown tired of creating variations just yet. But despite it all, the original wand has remained a hot commodity. For a limited time only, this wand is cheaper than the brand’s mini wand vibe (which is currently on sale for $75.95). Speaking of mini vibes, if you’d like to travel with your wand, opt for the mini version as the original is a few inches too long for the TSA line. If you’re checking a bag, you should be fine with either!

Sidebar: if you’re on the market for a back massager and looking at the Magic Wand’s shape, thinking… “Could I?” Yes, you absolutely the fuck can. Remember, this can deliver up to 6,000 deep rumbles a minute, meaning your back pain will not stand a chance against this. Use this anywhere you want to feel good, from your clit, to the nape of your neck, nipples, back, and beyond.