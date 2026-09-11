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This Our Place Cookware Set Is So Cheap Right Now It Feels Like a Mistake

Plus, this sleek duo will upgrade your cooking game.

By | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan

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I love doing a little cooking, and sometimes that means cooking little. As in a mug cupcake or a single fried egg. You know, little cooking. And it’s a pain in the ass to bust out and have to later clean a huge skillet for a small task. Enter the Our Place Mini Cookware Duo set for $159. Amazon’s product page on the diminutive cookware set is being uncharacteristically humble and not showing its regular street price, which retails for $209.95, but a quick peek at its pricing records recently shows that this is indeed a deal whereby you can save $50 if you snag it soon.

small dishes for simple tasks

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Our Place

Mini Cookware Duo (opens in a new window)

$159.00 (reg. $209.95) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

The two pieces in the Mini Cookware Duo, a shallower skillet with lid and a deeper pot with lid, are nonstick but don’t rely upon the chemical coating that comes to mind when you hear “nonstick.” These achieve their nonstick coating through their ceramic construction. For sticky foods, such as eggs, a nonstick pan is a blessing. I’ve tried to fry up many eggs in bare stainless steel, and it’s not nearly as seamless as it is in a good nonstick pan.

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alternative nonstick ceramic cookware

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Our Place

Mini Always Pan (opens in a new window)

$75.00 (reg. $109.00) at Amazon
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Don’t need two miniature pans, just one? You can buy the Our Place Mini Always Pan for $75, down from $109, in your choice of color.

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Caraway

Non-Stick Ceramic Mini Cookware Set (opens in a new window)

Available at Amazon
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You can certainly go up into the stratosphere of higher-end brand names for the Caraway Non-Stick Ceramic Mini Cookware Set, which has a covered shallow skillet and covered pot, just like the Our Place Mini Cookware Set. Caraway’s cachet comes with a higher price tag, though, at $225.

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Amazon Basics

11-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set (opens in a new window)

Available at Amazon
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Even Amazon is getting into the trend of nonstick ceramic cookware. The Amazon Basics 11-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set does like all cookware sets do and juices the piece count by including lids as separate pieces. That said, this is still a lot for under $100.

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