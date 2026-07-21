These Sleep Earbuds Are Made for Side-Sleepers to Block Bedtime Noise and Catch Zs

There’s nothing like the relief of a good white noise machine, like the Lectrofan Classic. I use it, I love it. But I’ve had people who didn’t share my love of white noise at night, and so it wasn’t always the best option. If you need peace and quiet to fall asleep, but can’t interfere with others’ own bedtime rituals, you should check out a pair of sleep earbuds to help block noise.

Unlike regular earbuds they’re made to be comfortable when sleeping, even if you’re a side sleeper like me. Would I want to lay my head down all night on a pillow with a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 3 in my ears? No. But the Ozlo Sleepbuds? They’re made for it.

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sleep earbuds for side-sleepers

The Ozlo Sleepbuds are a bit of an interesting case. Their price has bounced up and down quite a bit over the past couple of years. If you were to look at a graph of its price, with its retail price, intermittent sales, and dropped retail price, it’ll look like the path of a basketball dropped and settling, gradually, down to rest on the ground. Whereas back at Christmas 2025 they were still at their street price of $350, they’ve settled down to $249, occasionally having rested at about $275 recently.

If you want to, you can stream audio—I’d suggest ocean noises, rather than Motörhead—through the Sleepbuds for up to 10 hours. Ozlo has an interesting technology in which the charging case acts like a bridge between your smartphone and the ‘buds, sending a highly efficient audio signal that stretches the Sleepbuds’ runtime, as long as your phone is within 30 feet of them and the charging case within 10 feet.

more earbuds for sleep to check out

You know Anker. They probably made your charger, battery bank, or USB cable. They’re one of the heavyweights of those product categories, and they also make audio gear. The sleep earbuds market isn’t huge yet, but the Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 are one of the few pairs on the market that come from a huge, widely recognizable brand.

The Anker Soundcore Sleep A30 Special take a step up from the Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 by incorporating active noise cancellation (ANC). You can turn it on to use software designed to cancel out sound waves, making for an even quieter pair of sleep earbuds than those that rely only on passively blocking your ear canals (most of them) or turn ANC off to lengthen battery life.

If you can’t wrap your head around the idea of sleeping with anything in your ears, then wrap this around your head. The AcousticSheep SleepPhones can stream white noise, meditation tracks, or music for up to 24 hours from your phone, tablet, or computer.