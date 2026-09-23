This Is the CBD Balm I Give to My Parents

There are so many CBD products I’ll happily test once and never think about again. Papa & Barkley’s Releaf Balm is not one of them. This is the topical I give to my parents.

It was actually the first cannabis product my mom ever tried. She’s allergic to NSAIDs, and years ago, when she was dealing with shoulder pain, I suggested she try CBD. I gave her this balm, she told me it worked really well for her, and suddenly all those conversations I’d had with her about CBD made a little more sense. I’ve pretty much had the same jar somewhere in my home ever since.

Videos by VICE

Papa & Barkley’s Extra Strength 3:1 Releaf Balm combines CBD and THC in a 3:1 ratio, with 135mg CBD + 45mg THC in the 15ml jar. It’s full-spectrum, solventless oil, and made with a short ingredient list of coconut oil, beeswax, vitamin E, and eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint, and lavender essential oils.



Despite the THC, it’s a topical, so it’s not getting you high. You rub it directly onto whatever area is bothering you and go about your day. And that simplicity is a big reason I keep coming back to it. Just scoop some out, massage it into the spot you want to target, and reapply when you need it.

I’ve recommended this balm to enough people at this point that it has basically become my default answer when someone asks me where to start with cannabis or CBD topicals.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Rubs

Papa & Barkley’s 3:1 Releaf Balm is a full-spectrum topical made with CBD, THC, coconut oil, beeswax, vitamin E, and an essential-oil blend of eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint, and lavender. The formula is simple compared to a lot of other CBD creams.

I’ve used a lot of cannabis products over the years, and this is still one of the first things I hand someone who tells me they’re curious about CBD but doesn’t know where to start. My parents aren’t trying to decode minor cannabinoids or debate extraction methods. They want something they can rub on and understand immediately. This does that.

Buy it if: you want a straightforward CBD/THC topical for targeted use, especially if you’re new to cannabis topicals.

you want a straightforward CBD/THC topical for targeted use, especially if you’re new to cannabis topicals. Skip it if: you specifically need a THC-free product or hate the richer texture of a traditional balm.

you specifically need a THC-free product or hate the richer texture of a traditional balm. Best part: it’s easy enough to use that I can give it to basically anyone without giving them a cannabis lecture first.

it’s easy enough to use that I can give it to basically anyone without giving them a cannabis lecture first. Biggest drawback: balms are inherently a little messier and oilier than sticks or creams.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

How I Use It

I don’t really have a complicated testing ritual with this one anymore. I’ve been around Papa & Barkley’s balm long enough that it’s become more of a medicine-cabinet type of product. I’ve used it on so many different body parts that there isn’t just one scenario for me.

If there’s a specific area that feels sore, overworked, or inflamed—particularly my neck, back, or legs—I rub a little bit onto two fingertips, massage it directly into that spot, and leave it alone. The texture is thick enough that you only need a little at a time. It looks almost waxy in the jar, especially when it’s cool, but body heat softens it pretty quickly once you start rubbing it in. Papa & Barkley recommends applying it liberally and rubbing it in until it absorbs, then reapplying as needed. That’s it.

I’ve never really sat there with a stopwatch waiting for the relief to kick in, but I’d give it around 15 to 45 minutes before deciding if it’s doing anything. For me, it tends to feel gradual rather than like there’s one obvious moment where the balm suddenly hits.

I also think topicals can be such an easy entry point for people who are still weird about cannabis. You’re not asking someone to eat THC or hit a vape. Nobody has to figure out if 10mg or 80% THC is too much. You’re only putting some balm where you want it.

My mom is probably the best example. She wasn’t someone looking to build a cannabinoid routine. This was just something simple enough for her to try, and it ended up being one of the products that made CBD click for her. That means more to me than a brand telling me its balm is “life changing.”

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What Does 3:1 CBD to THC Mean?

My 15ml jar contains 135mg CBD + 45mg THC, which works out to that 3:1 CBD to THC ratio. The package lists 15 one-gram servings, so there’s maybe 9mg CBD + 3mg THC per application. The larger 50ml version contains 450mg CBD + 150mg THC. That THC number tends to sound more dramatic if you’re used to reading edible labels. This isn’t an edible.

Traditional topicals are used locally on the skin and generally aren’t intended to produce the intoxicating effects you’d associate with eating or inhaling THC. Papa & Barkley likewise markets the balm for localized use without intoxication. So putting this on my neck is not the same thing as eating a 45mg gummy.

The 3:1 ratio is also one of the reasons I like giving this to people who specifically ask me about CBD. CBD is still doing most of the cannabinoid heavy lifting by quantity, but this is a full-spectrum cannabis product rather than a CBD-isolate cream.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Does It Actually Help?

This is the part where I have way more experience than I do hard numbers. For me, yes. When I use it on an area that feels inflamed, tight, or sore, I consistently feel relief. That’s why I’ve kept using it for this long.

My mom had the same reaction when I first gave it to her for her shoulder. She told me the balm worked very effectively for her, and it wound up being the product that made her understand why I kept recommending CBD to her. I’ve heard similar things from enough friends and family that this has become my safest recommendation.

There is research behind CBD’s potential anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, but the evidence for topical CBD in humans is still pretty thin. A 2023 systematic review found only eight eligible studies on skin-applied CBD and flagged high risk of bias, inconsistent formulations, and major gaps in the research. A randomized study on exercise-induced muscle soreness also found no significant benefit over placebo, and a newer 2026 pilot study reached a similar conclusion for soreness after exercise.

Papa & Barkley has done some research of its own, too. When I spoke to their team, they shared a company-conducted, double-blind in-home study of more than 300 people with chronic pain, its full-spectrum balm reportedly reduced pain intensity by 40%, while a CBD-only balm performed about the same as placebo. They also tested different CBD-to-THC ratios in 40 people with chronic pain, including the same 3:1 ratio used here, and reported a drop in average pain intensity from 7.1 to 5.6.

Those results are interesting, especially because they involve products like the balm I’m actually using, but they’re still company-generated data rather than published independent clinical trials. So I wouldn’t treat them as the final word. They do, however, line up pretty well with why this product has stuck around in my own life for so long.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

This Is Basically the OG Cannabis Topical

I knew Papa & Barkley before I was reviewing products for a living.

When I was a budtender, there were a couple brands making topicals. But this was the one I remember people actually coming back for, and the one topical that would actually sell out. That history matters to me because CBD has gone through about a thousand different marketing eras since then. There was the CBD-everything boom, then minor cannabinoids, then functional mushrooms, adaptogens, increasingly complicated “wellness stacks,” and whatever else brands could fit onto a label. Papa & Barkley’s balm is still recognizably Papa & Barkley’s balm.

The company now sells both regulated cannabis products and federally compliant hemp products, which gives it a broader footprint than a brand operating exclusively on one side of that market. I’ve found both iterations to function the same exact way because they maintain the same manufacturing process.

Papa & Barkley 3:1 Releaf Balm At a Glance

Total cannabinoids: 135mg CBD + 45mg THC

Formula: Full-spectrum, solventless, 3:1 CBD to THC topical balm

Sizes: 15ml (tested) and 50ml

Texture: Rich, thick, waxy balm that softens quickly on skin

Scent: Herbal, with eucalyptus, peppermint, tea tree, and lavender

Ingredients: Coconut oil, beeswax, essential oils, cannabis, vitamin E

How to use: Massage onto a targeted area and reapply as needed

Best for:

sore, overworked, or inflamed areas

people curious about cannabis topicals

Pros:

simple formula

easy to use

full-spectrum CBD + THC

lasts a long time

reputable brand I’ve personally trusted for years

Cons:

jar application can get a little messy

the herbal scent won’t be for everyone

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Papa & Barkley sells the 3:1 Releaf Balm in two sizes: 15ml for $29.99 and 50ml for $79.99. The larger jar is the better value if you already know you like it, but the 15ml is enough for trying it out or keeping around for occasional use.

The hemp-derived version is available online and ships nationwide, which makes this a lot easier to recommend than their cannabis version you can only track down at a dispensary.

The Bottom Line

I’ve known this product longer than I’ve known most of the CBD brands currently sitting on store shelves. I used it before I reviewed weed for a living. I sold it when I was a budtender. I’ve rubbed it on my own neck, back, and legs. I gave it to my mom when she had never tried a cannabis product in her life. And I’m still recommending it. That’s really the review.

There are newer topicals with flashier ingredients and much more complicated formulas. Papa & Barkley’s 3:1 Releaf Balm is still the little jar I reach for when someone asks me what they should try.

After almost a decade, I think that says a lot.