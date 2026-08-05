PAX’s New Aurora Burst Vape Comes With a $4,000 Adventure Giveaway

PAX is giving its newest dry-herb vaporizer a brighter look—and offering one person somewhere scenic to use it.

The company just released its Aurora Burst, the first limited-edition colorway for the PAX FOUR. Inspired by the Northern Lights (the actual lights and the strain), the device fades from turquoise into lime across its brushed-aluminum exterior.

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Aurora Burst costs $250 and is available exclusively through PAX beginning August 4 while supplies last. To celebrate the launch, the brand is also giving away an adventure package that includes a $2,500 Under Canvas gift card, up to $1,500 toward airfare and the limited-edition vape. No purchase is necessary to enter.

Photo Credit: PAX

Aurora Burst Is the First Limited-Edition PAX FOUR

PAX introduced the FOUR as the latest version of its pocket-sized dry-herb vaporizer. The device uses a hybrid heating system designed to heat flower through a combination of conduction and convection. So your flower is never being burned.

According to PAX, the FOUR produces 50% more vapor and reaches temperature faster than any of its previous dry-herb models. It also includes four preset heat modes, allowing users to choose between shorter, harder-hitting sessions and longer sessions that prioritize flavor and a more gradual extraction.

(Related reading: PAX FLOW Review)

Aurora Burst doesn’t change any of that functionality. It’s the same PAX FOUR underneath the new finish. That means existing FOUR owners don’t have a technical reason to replace their current devices. But anyone already planning to pick one up now has an option that stands out considerably more than the year-round Onyx and Greenstone models.

The turquoise-to-lime gradient is meant to recall the Aurora Borealis, although it also fits nicely into the current wave of cannabis devices moving away from black, silver, and other safe, basic AF neutrals.

A limited-edition color may not improve the vapor, but it does make a premium device feel a little more personal.

The Giveaway Includes Airfare and an Under Canvas Stay

The larger hook is the trip. One sweepstakes winner will receive a $2,500 gift card for Under Canvas, which operates safari-style outdoor resorts near national parks and other scenic destinations. The prize also includes up to $1,500 toward airfare and an Aurora Burst PAX FOUR.

Depending on the property and travel dates selected, the gift card could be used toward a stay near Yellowstone, Zion, the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, or another Under Canvas location.

PAX is positioning the promotion around exploration rather than making cannabis the main event. “We’ve never believed cannabis should be the destination, it should simply make the journey more meaningful,” PAX CEO Chris Ahern said in the launch announcement.

That’s obviously brand language, but the concept fits the hardware. The FOUR is small enough to travel with, and a flower vape makes more sense around a campsite than a joint, bong, or any more fire than the actual campfire.

People entering should still read the full sweepstakes rules before mentally packing their bags. Airfare is covered only up to $1,500, and other costs associated with the trip may not be included. Still, it’s a more substantial promotion than the usual free-device giveaway. The package is worth up to $4,000 before accounting for the $250 PAX FOUR.

Photo Credit: PAX

Is Aurora Burst Worth Buying?

That depends almost entirely on whether you already wanted a PAX FOUR. Aurora Burst doesn’t add a new oven, battery, or heating mode. Its appeal comes from the finish and its limited availability.

At $250, it also costs enough that the color alone should not persuade someone who is otherwise satisfied with an older device. But shoppers already considering the FOUR may prefer Aurora Burst over the standard colors—especially if they like the Northern Lights-inspired gradient. Which also serves as a double entendre to the Northern Lights strain.

The sweepstakes doesn’t require a purchase, so there’s no reason to buy the vape solely for a chance at the trip.

Enter for the vacation. Buy Aurora Burst because you actually want the device.