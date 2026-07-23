PAX’s Grinder Ditches the Kief Catcher. And That’s Kind of the Point

A weed grinder doesn’t need to be complicated. It just needs to break down flower evenly, open without making you angry, and not turn every bowl or herb vape sesh into a mess.

The PAX Grinder keeps that idea pretty literal. It’s a 3-piece aluminum grinder, which means there’s no separate kief chamber hiding at the bottom. You get the grinding section, the flower collection chamber, and that’s basically it. If you treat kief like a long-term reward, that may sound like a dealbreaker. If you never really use your kief anyway, it may sound like one less thing to clean.

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The main thing to understand about this grinder: it’s not trying to be a maximalist weed tool. It’s a simple, sturdy, nice-looking grinder that makes the most sense if you’re already using a PAX dry herb vaporizer or want flower prepped for vaping. The shape is squared-off, the body feels more design-y than headshop-y, and the magnetic closure makes it feel different from the rubber threaded grinders most people are used to.

I wouldn’t buy this because I wanted the most feature-packed grinder possible. I would buy it because I wanted something clean, easy to open, and good at producing an even fine to medium shred for a dry herb vape.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

PAx Grinder: overview

The PAX Grinder is a simple 3-piece aluminum grinder for people who vape flower and don’t care about collecting kief.

The best part is the design. It feels sturdy, has a square ergonomic shape, and uses a magnetic closure instead of traditional threading. That makes it feel less fussy than some grinders, especially if sticky threads are a common problem for you.

The tradeoff is obvious, though: there’s no kief catcher. For some people, that’s a drawback. For others, it’s the reason this grinder feels easier to live with.

The PAX Grinder is not trying to do everything. It’s a clean, solid 3-piece grinder for people who care more about easy flower prep than saving kief.

Best for: PAX users and flower vapers who want a simple grinder

PAX users and flower vapers who want a simple grinder Not best for: People who want a 4-piece grinder with kief collection

People who want a 4-piece grinder with kief collection Best feature: Threadless magnetic closure

Threadless magnetic closure Biggest drawback: No separate kief chamber

What Is the PAX Grinder?

The PAX Grinder is a 3-piece aluminum weed grinder. Instead of the classic 4-piece setup with a screen and kief chamber, it keeps things simpler. You grind flower in the top section, and the ground flower collects below. There’s no bottom compartment slowly filling up with kief, which is either lame or freeing depending on how you smoke.

The design also looks more like a PAX accessory than a standard round smoke shop grinder. It has a rounded-square shape, a low-profile body, and a magnetic closure instead of normal rubber threading. You’re not screwing and unscrewing the grinder every time you want to open it, which sounds minor until you’ve dealt with a sticky threaded grinder. You can basically just pop open the top.

It’s also clearly made with flower vaping in mind. If you are loading a PAX vaporizer, you usually want flower that is broken down evenly enough to pack the oven well, but not pulverized into dust. The PAX Grinder fits into that routine: grind, collect, pack, vape.

How I Tested the PAX Grinder

I tested the PAX Grinder the way it seems intended to be used: grinding flower and packing it into a PAX. I also packed it in my bong’s bowl.

This isn’t the grinder I would use if I were trying to collect kief and to prep a giant blunt. It’s a 3-piece grinder with a medium shred, so I wanted to see if it made the dry herb vape-loading process easier. I used it with flower I’d normally put in a dry herb vape, checked whether the grind felt even enough to pack well, and paid attention to whether the magnetic closure made the whole process feel smoother or just more branded.

It basically feels like a PAX accessory in the obvious way. Clean shape, easy open, no kief chamber, no extra ceremony. Grind the flower and pack the oven.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What It’s Actually Like to Use

The PAX Grinder feels modern and simple in a very PAX way. There’s no kief chamber, no screen, and no extra bottom piece to unscrew. You open it, add flower, grind, and use what collects underneath. If you are used to a 4-piece grinder, the missing kief catcher is obvious, but I did not hate the simplicity. Sometimes fewer pieces really does mean less to worry about.

The magnetic closure is the best part. I’m used to grinders with rubber threading, and threading always has the potential to get sticky and wear off, making for an uncomfortably gritty grind. This opens and closes more cleanly. It makes the whole process feel quicker, especially if you are just trying to prep enough flower for a vape session and move on.

The square-ish shape also gives you a little more grip than a round metal puck. It looks like a PAX accessory, which is both compliment and critique. It’s minimal, clean, and a little techy, but also very obviously designed to live in the PAX ecosystem.

The grind itself is more of an even medium shred than a super-fine powder. It makes sense for packing a PAX oven, where you want the flower broken down enough to heat evenly, but not so pulverized that airflow is off. This isn’t the grinder I would grab for building a giant kiefy joint. It’s the grinder I would grab when I want to pack a dry herb vape without making the process feel messy.

Cleaning & Maintenance

The nice thing about a 3-piece grinder is that there is less to clean. There’s no kief screen slowly clogging itself into uselessness, and no bottom chamber you forget about until it looks like tiny pollen seeping out. With the PAX Grinder, you’re mostly dealing with the teeth, the grinding chamber, and whatever sticky flower residue builds up over time.

The magnetic closure helps here too. Threaded grinders can start to feel gritty when resin gets into the grooves. This one skips that whole problem. It can still get sticky, because it’s still a grinder, but it doesn’t have as many places for buildup to hide.

I would clean it with ISO when the twist starts feeling less smooth or when old flower dust starts hanging around longer than it should. The whole point of this grinder is that it keeps flower prep simple, so maintenance should stay simple too.

Who Should Get the PAX Grinder?

The PAX Grinder makes the most sense for people who already vape flower, especially if you use a PAX. It gives you the kind of medium, even shred that works well for packing a dry herb vape. It’s not trying to collect kief, prep giant blunts, or replace a big 4-piece daily driver.

So it really makes sense for people who don’t care about kief. Some people love saving kief. Some people forget it exists. If you’re in the second group, the 3-piece design feels refreshingly uncomplicated.

I would skip it if kief collection is part of your grinder ritual. But if you want something simple, solid, easy to open, and clearly made for flower vaping, the PAX Grinder fits.

Is the PAX Grinder Worth It?

The PAX Grinder is worth it if you already live in the PAX world, or if you want a grinder that keeps flower prep very simple. I wouldn’t buy it for kief collection, because that’s not what this grinder can do. There’s no bottom chamber, no slow little stash of grinder dust, and no “oh shit, I forgot this was here” reward months later. If that’s part of your weed routine, get a 4-piece grinder.

But if you mostly vape flower, I get the appeal. The PAX Grinder gives you an even medium shred, opens without sticky drama, and has fewer parts to clean. It feels designed for the person who wants to grind enough flower, pack the oven, and vape their herb.

It’s not essential, though. A regular grinder can still grind flower for a PAX. But this one makes the process feel cleaner and more specific, which is probably the whole point of buying the branded accessory in the first place.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Want to Collect Kief? Consider The Santa Cruz Shredder

Santa Cruz Shredder makes that 4-piece weed grinder perfect for kief collecting. It really lasts a long time and the kief doesn’t seep out like other grinders.

Read my full Santa Cruz Shredder review to learn more.