Save Up to $150 on That PAX Dry Herb Vape You’ve Been Eyeing

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

PAX is doing its own big summer shopping moment with PAX Powered, a four-day sale running June 23–26 across the U.S. and Canada. The main deal to know about is the PAX FLOW, which drops from $350 to $200. That’s $150 off on the premium dry herb vape we just reviewed and actually liked.

That price matters because the FLOW’s biggest drawback was always pretty obvious: It’s a very good device with a very premium price tag. At $200, it starts to feel a lot less like a “maybe one day” purchase and a lot more like a real upgrade for flower people who want smoother sessions, better airflow, and a dry herb vape that does not make the whole thing feel like homework.

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The sale also brings the PAX MINI down to $99, the PAX FOUR down to $175, and PAX gummies are buy one, get one free. But if you’re only getting one product here, the FLOW is the deal I’d look at first.

Why the PAX FLOW Deal Is the One to Hit

The PAX FLOW is the first dry herb vape I’ve enjoyed in a while. It feels like it was made for people who still love smoking flower, not just people who already love dry herb vapes. The pull is easier, the vapor feels fuller, and the oven placement makes loading and cleaning less irritating. It still has that sleek PAX thing going on, but it does not feel as precious or restricted as older models and even other brands. At full price, I’d call it a splurge. At $200, it’s the PAX Powered deal that actually feels worth jumping on.

Is the PAX FLOW Worth It at $200?

Yes, especially if you already buy flower and have been wanting a smoother, more portable way to use it. The FLOW is not the cheapest PAX in the sale, but if you want the best device in the PAX sale, the FLOW is the obvious one. It takes a premium vape that typically stays in the cart and brings it down to a price that feels much more realistic.

That said, this is not the device I’d buy if you mostly use carts or dabs. FLOW is for flower people.

If you want the cheapest, smallest PAX, get the MINI.

If you want the middle option, get the FOUR.

If you want the one that feels like an upgrade, and a bang for your two (hundred) bucks, get the FLOW.

The PAX Powered sale has a few solid deals, but the PAX FLOW for $200 is the one that actually feels like a steal. It takes the brand’s most premium dry herb vape and brings it down to a price that’s fitting for people who were interested but not trying to spend $350 on a flower device.

Other PAX Deals Worth Checking Out

PAX MINI

The PAX MINI drops to $99, which makes it the most affordable device in the sale and the easiest way into the PAX universe. This is the small, low-maintenance pick for someone who wants a compact dry herb vape and does not need the FLOW’s more premium power and feel.

This is the pick for casual flower people, beginners, or anyone who knows they want something simple. It’s not the fanciest PAX in the sale, but at just under $100, it makes a lot more sense than it usually does.

PAX FOUR

The PAX FOUR is on sale for $175, which puts it in that middle ground pick. It packs a bigger punch and heavier clouds than the MINI, but it’s still not as much of a splurge as the FLOW. That makes it a pretty practical pick for someone who wants a real everyday dry herb vape and does not necessarily need the newest, shiniest device in the lineup.

I’d look at the FOUR if you want something with more flexibility than the MINI, but you’re not obsessed with getting the best airflow or the biggest upgrade. The FLOW is still the deal I’d hit first, but the FOUR is the one for people who want to stay under $200 and still feel like they got something more substantial.

PAX High Purity Gummies BOGO

PAX gummies are buy one, get one free during the PAX Powered sale. Their High Purity THC Gummies are hemp-derived Delta-9 gummies with 10mg THC each. I’d treat these as an add-on rather than the main sales event, mostly because THC gummy availability depends on where you live and what ships to your state. But if they’re available to you and you already know your edible tolerance, BOGO is a pretty easy cart-builder.

PAX Gummies ship to: District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

Flavors to choose from: Raspberry Lime, Tangerine, Wild Strawberry, Juicy Mango, Heirloom Peach