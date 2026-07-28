Philadelphia via VICE: Where Underground Music, Local Haunts, and Unforgettable Food Collide

There are two Philadelphias.

There’s the one you’ve already seen on Instagram: the Liberty Bell selfie, Rocky posing triumphantly on the museum steps, the cheesesteak debate that’s somehow become a personality trait… (And no, we’re not knocking that entirely.)

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Then there’s the Philadelphia locals quietly hope stays a little under the radar. It’s the one hidden upstairs above a family-owned Ethiopian restaurant, where 30 random people squeeze into what feels like somebody’s college apartment to hear an indie songwriter sing about Frodo from The Lord of the Rings. It’s where bartenders hand you a bowl of pot roast that’s become a local legend. It’s where an old vocational high school has transformed into one of the city’s most interesting creative hubs. And, it’s where your ice cream comes with a vinyl soundtrack selected by the person scooping it.

That’s the Philadelphia we came to find.

This isn’t a travel guide built around reservations you’ll need two months in advance or attractions you’ve already seen a hundred times on TikTok. We wanted the places locals text each other about, the bars where nobody’s trying too hard, the music venues where you leave knowing three bands you’d never heard of before. We came to seek late-night food that somehow tastes even better after midnight, and where the neighborhoods each feel like their own tiny city stitched together by SEPTA trains, corner rowhomes, and an unwavering belief that Philadelphia might just be America’s most underrated weekend destination. But—full disclosure—we Uber’ed.

I grew up an hour from the “birthplace of America,” and yet I knew very little. So, my friend and I packed our overnight bags, drove two hours southwest-ish from where I’m living now, and gave ourselves exactly 48 hours to see what happens when you stop trying to “do Philly” and start letting “the city of brotherly love” happen to you.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM Our Philadelphia Itinerary

Where We Slept

Designer Digs in Queen Village

The smartest thing we did all weekend was discovering a hotel that understands, while its job isn’t to keep you inside, thought of all the details to ensure you enjoyed your stay.

Tucked along South Street in Queen Village, doesn’t feel like a hotel in the traditional sense. There isn’t a grand lobby where someone hands you cucumber water while explaining checkout times. Nor is there a cavernous reception desk or a concierge recommending the same tourist attractions every other hotel recommends. Instead, there’s intention and aesthetic.

SCENES FROM YOWIE HOTEL (PHOTO CREDIT: YOWIE)

Founded in 2016 as a tiny design shop before growing into a hotel, café, and carefully curated retail space, YOWIE feels like someone with exceptionally good taste designed an apartment and decided to let strangers stay there night to night.

Every detail has been considered without ever feeling precious. Its Scandinavian-meets-art and design-forward suites will somehow make you immediately want to redecorate your own house. The oversized studio we stayed in felt less like a hotel and more like the coolest apartment of a creative (rich!) friend who’s conveniently out of town. Plush robes hang in the bathroom. The shower is stocked with full-size Malin + Goetz toiletries. And, even the snacks and drinks in your fridge were carefully curated. Down the hallway right outside our room, a self-service kiosk quietly solves every tiny problem travelers usually forget to plan for.

One of our favorite surprises was discovering a full-size Summary Dream Team Bodycare Set—body wash, lotion, and deodorant worth $48—that guests are encouraged to use during or take home after their stay. It’s a small gesture that somehow captures the entire philosophy of the place: introduce fewer things, but make them good.

Surprisingly, rooms start around $200 per night depending on the season and demand, with layouts accommodating anywhere from two to five guests, making it just as practical for couples as small groups of friends chasing a weekend in the city.

The one snag for sleepers to note: around 1 a.m., somewhere outside, you may hear engines revving for a drag race. You might also encounter the unmistakable soundtrack of South Street after midnight. Think: motorcycles, laughter, conversations drifting up from the sidewalk. Thankfully, someone at YOWIE anticipated that, too. Waiting beside our bed? Earplugs—not because the hotel failed, but because Philadelphia succeeded.

Night One

West Philadelphia Starts With Your Hands

Philadelphia’s neighborhoods are worlds unto themselves, and if you’re only sticking to Center City, you’re missing half the story. So after dropping our bags, we headed west across the Schuylkill River to West Philadelphia, where tree-lined residential streets, universities, immigrant communities, and independent businesses all blend into one of the city’s richest cultural neighborhoods.

On South 45th Street sits Abyssinia, a family-owned Ethiopian restaurant that recently celebrated three decades in business. Thirty years is an eternity in the restaurant world, and after one meal it becomes obvious why they’ve lasted. The dining room felt warm in every sense of the word. It wasn’t polished or trendy. It is the kind of place where families linger over dinner, servers greet regulars by name, and everything arriving from the kitchen smells like someone spent the entire afternoon making it for you specifically.



Abyssinia Restaurant

229 S. 45th Street, Philadelphia Pictured right: Doro wot (chicken leg stewed with onions, garlic, ginger, berbere and kibbeh; served with boiled egg and ayib—ask for it spicy or mild)



If you’ve never eaten Ethiopian food before, here’s your excuse. Forget the utensils though. Your food “vehicle” is a piece of fresh injera, a wonderfully tangy, spongy flatbread that becomes plate, napkin, and utensil all at once. There’s something deeply satisfying about tearing off a piece, scooping up your dinner, and realizing halfway through the meal that slowing down isn’t optional. Plus, your dish might be spicy and the way in which you’re delivering food to your mouth might also soften the blow if you’re not used to bold Ethiopian heat.

But let’s rewind. We started with crisp samosas before moving to the doro wot—a chicken leg slowly stewed with onions, garlic, ginger, berbere spice, and rich kibbeh butter, accompanied by a boiled egg and creamy ayib cheese. It was delicious, but the heat builds slowly instead of punching you in the face. The onions melt into the sauce after hours of cooking.

A Show In Someone’s Apartment

This venue didn’t have a marquee. There was no big stage, expensive lighting, or a line wrapped around the block. Above Abyssinia sits Upstairs Abyss, a tiny independent performance space that feels less like a music venue and more like some guy’s apartment (you know, the kind your friend somehow found on Craigslist fifteen years ago and never left).

The room is intimate in the truest sense of the word. What some might call a performance space was really just a handful of stacked chairs, people sitting cross-legged on the floor, and barely enough room to squeeze past someone without becoming part of the show yourself.

If you decide halfway through a set that it’s time to leave, everyone—including the musician—will know. That’s the deal. There’s nowhere to hide.

Kevin Martin Taylor performing at upstairs abyss (PHOTO CREDIT: Ysolt usigan)

Philadelphia’s underground music scene has always thrived in places like this. Long before streaming services decided what everyone should listen to, neighborhood venues gave local artists somewhere to experiment, fail, grow, and occasionally stumble into brilliance. That night, singer-songwriter Kevin Martin Taylor took the stage with nothing more than an acoustic guitar and a collection of songs that we later found ourselves humming. There was even a song about LOTR’s Frodo. The audience nodded along like supportive friends. After Taylor came Hello Whirled, then Dark Surfers, each bringing their own sound but sharing the same thing that seems to define Philadelphia’s independent music scene: nobody’s pretending to be cooler than they are. People are simply here because they love music. And no, you don’t need a ticket. You just pay cash at the door (a suggested $10 per person) upon entry.

The Best Kind of Bar Is One Locals Don’t Feel Like Telling You About

Every city has a place locals hesitate before recommending. Not because they don’t like it, but because they’re afraid it’ll change. For Philadelphia, it’s WineDive in Center City’s Midtown Village.

From the outside, you’d never guess how much personality is packed inside. Walk through the door and suddenly you’re surrounded by old Hollywood glamour that somehow collided with your eccentric aunt’s vintage collection. Tiger-print wallpaper climbs the walls. Antique cameras decorate the bathroom. Above the bar, Robin Williams watches over everyone as Mrs. Doubtfire, which somehow makes perfect sense after your second glass of wine.



WineDive

1534 Sansom Street, Philadelphia Pictured: Wedge salad, L.B.P. (loaded baked potato), roast boeuf, chicken cutlet, soft serve bumps (with rotating flavors, so ask before you order), and various cocktails and wines



It’s whimsical without trying too hard. It’s the kind of spot where you and your crew accidentally stay two hours longer than intended—thanks to the menu, plus the booze. We tried the brûléed pimento cheese dip with its crackly caramelized goodness on top that practically begged to be shattered with crackers. We sampled a perfectly crisp chicken cutlet. But by far, the best thing we ate during our stay was WineDive’s “Industry Bowl,” which you will never find on the menu. Originally created as late-night comfort food for restaurant workers getting off their own shifts, this slow-braised beef stew ladled over mashed potatoes went from secret to viral. It exploded on Instagram recently, but still deserves the attention.

Scenes from winedive; that’s the “industry bowl” on the top left by the way (photo credit: ysolt usigan)

You’ll also appreciate WineDive’s $5 wine pours. In 2026, that price is almost unheard of. And before leaving, our server insisted we try the “ice cream bumps,” which rotate flavor-wise from day to day.

Philadelphia Doesn’t Go to Sleep—It Just Changes DJs

If WineDive was easing into the night, Bastet was where the night officially began. Located in Callowhill, just north of Center City, the club occupies a building with deep roots in Philadelphia’s dance music history. Instead of wiping that history away, the owners leaned into it, creating something that feels respectful of what came before while confidently building something new.



Bastet

601 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

Walk in before 10 p.m. and you’ll probably wonder what all the hype is about, but come back after 11—totally different story. That’s when the rooms fill, conversations get louder, and when people stop pretending they’re going to “have just one drink.”

Spread across two levels, Bastet gives each floor its own identity. Downstairs, you’ll find hip-hop, dancehall, and open-format DJs keep things loose enough that almost anyone can find something familiar. Upstairs belongs to house, techno, and club music, where the crowd trends younger and the dancing gets more hypnotic than performative.

At one point, ’90s dancehall spilled through the downstairs speakers while upstairs felt like Berlin had somehow relocated to North Broad Street for the evening. Neither floor was trying to outdo the other. They simply attracted different tribes.

Gone are the days when nightclub door staff make you feel like they’re reluctantly granting access to some secret society. The welcome at Bastet couldn’t have been warmer. The security staff joked with guests. Bartenders smiled without looking exhausted. People struck up conversations with strangers. Nobody seemed interested in proving they belonged either. So gen Z! (Or is it, just Philly?)

During the evening, we met co-owner Janay Green, whose background in public relations and production shows in the way every detail of the club feels intentional without feeling over-produced. Alongside her is Brady Ettinger, better known throughout Philadelphia’s underground electronic scene as DJ Sylo, whose sets blend house music with an almost meditative sense of rhythm. Spend enough time stalking reading about him online and you’ll find words like mindfulness and consciousness woven through his thoughts on dance music. Oddly enough, it tracks. Bastet doesn’t feel frantic. It’s unfussy. You can linger.

You’ll appreciate Bastet’s leather couches tucked into quiet corners where couples disappear into conversation between dances. Groups spill across communal seating. Friends drift between floors depending on who’s DJing. You can groove for an hour, disappear for twenty minutes to catch your breath, then wander back without feeling like you’ve somehow left the party.

Day Two

But First, Coffee

The morning after a night out in Philadelphia isn’t greeted with regret—it’s greeted with caffeine! Fortunately, we didn’t have to wander far. Just downstairs from our YOWIE retreat sits FORÎN Cafe, one of those places that understands coffee isn’t simply fuel. It’s ritual (and design). FORÎN’s atmosphere is an excuse to sit for 20 minutes before deciding what kind of day you’re about to have.



FORÎN

226 South Street, Philadelphia Pictured: Pour-over goodness

The café mirrors its adjancent hotel’s aesthetic: Scandinavian-inspired with warm wood, thoughtful ceramics, soft light, and shelves of merch that somehow makes you wish your own kitchen looked this good. Sure, the espresso is excellent, but their pour-over is chef’s kiss; worth lingering over.

Plus, there’s food. I ordered The Frankford, a breakfast sandwich described as “a fluffy cheddar and scallion egg, guava katsu-glazed Spam, all tucked inside pillowy pain au lait.” And, you can even add “coffee ketchup” or scallion jam if you’re feeling adventurous. This is no standard coffee shop.

Let Yourself Get Lost

One mistake visitors make in Philadelphia is treating it like a checklist. Don’t. This city rewards wandering. See the side streets for glimpses of rowhouses. Duck into a bookstore. Sit on a bench. Hell, get another coffee.

Rittenhouse Square Farmers’ Market

1800 Walnut St, Philadelphia Open year round, rain or shine every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Our second stop of the day was Rittenhouse Square, arguably Philadelphia’s prettiest public park and the unofficial living room of the city. On Saturdays, local farmers, artisans, and the Amish line the edges of the square selling flowers, peaches, pastries, fresh bread, handmade soaps, and whatever happened to be harvested that week. Go, grab a wine crafted locally. Drink it later on your porch or whatever.

Ben Franklin Is Still Collecting Pennies

We visited Christ Church Burial Ground in Old City, where one of America’s most famous Founding Fathers continues attracting visitors nearly 240 years after his death. Benjamin Franklin isn’t buried at Independence Hall, as many people assume. He’s buried here alongside his wife, Deborah, beneath a surprisingly modest marble headstone.

Benjamin Franklin Gravesite

Corner of 5th and Arch Streets, Philadelphia

Admission costs ten bucks, though plenty of people choose to peer through the wrought-iron fence instead. If you do go inside, you’ll probably notice hundreds of pennies scattered across Franklin’s grave.

The tradition comes from his famous saying that “a penny saved is a penny earned,” though historians will point out that’s actually a shortened version of what he originally wrote. Accuracy aside, visitors have embraced the ritual for decades, tossing coins onto the grave as a quiet thank-you to one of Philadelphia’s most enduring characters.

Whether you believe in luck or simply appreciate history, it’s hard not to smile at the mountain of copper glinting in the afternoon sun.

America’s Original Food Hall Is Still Better Than Yours

Eventually, every road in Philadelphia seems to lead to Reading Terminal Market. Operating since 1893, it’s one of the country’s oldest continuously operating public markets and still one of its best.

Reading Terminal Market

1136 Arch Street, Philadelphia

Walking inside feels like sensory overload, but in a good way! Get crafted donuts, specialty coffee, fresh seafood… But, there will be lines, and occasionally someone yelling an order across a crowded counter. It’s delicious chaos.

You could spend an entire afternoon there and still leave convinced you missed half of it. We wandered without much of a plan, which is exactly how Reading Terminal should be experienced. We passed impossibly golden corn dogs at Fox & Son Fancy Corn Dogs, admired lacquered ducks hanging in the window at Sang Kee Peking Duck, and contemplated whether there was room for cheesesteaks from Uncle Gus’ Steaks despite already having other ideas.

Instead, we landed at Pearl’s Oyster Bar, grabbing a couple stools by the window to escape the crowds. We loved the raw oysters, creamy clam chowder, shrimp salad sandwich, and ice cold drinks.

Before leaving, we ducked into Little Marrakesh Bazaar, where handcrafted Moroccan boxes, colorful ceramics, and carved wooden coasters reminded us that Reading Terminal isn’t just about eating. It’s also one of the easiest places in the city to find something you didn’t know you wanted until you saw it.

An Old High School Became One of Philadelphia’s Coolest Buildings

We discovered Philadelphia has a habit of refusing to demolish its history. Instead, it repurposes, and we are sooo here for it. Case in point, BOK, a former vocational high school in South Philadelphia houses dozens of independent artists, makers, designers, retailers, and creative businesses under one enormous roof.

BOK

1901 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia Pictured: Some of the talented creators, artists, and entrepreneurs in the BOK community

Walking through BOK feels nostalgic and inspiring. There’s still lockers, and some classrooms remain. Except where chemistry students once memorized the periodic table (we’re just guessing), ceramicists now fire handmade pottery.

Other classrooms have become jewelry studios, plant shops, furniture makers, tiny boutiques. We wandered the five floors while sipping our coffee from Two Persons Coffee (located upon entering), marveled the lush greenery at Greenly Plant Co., and poked around Alloy Atelier. We met the mother-and-daughter second-hand-selling duo of Evening Star Gallery (whose pop-up was located on the 5th floor), and admired the broaches they were selling. The city didn’t erase its past, and neither did these two. From entrance to elevator, the old-school spirit still echoes through the hallways—even if the homework has been replaced by handmade mugs and vintage items.

Night Two

Bone Marrow, Boba Cocktails, and a Damn Good Bowl of Pho

Our second night belonged to Fishtown and neighboring East Kensington, two former working-class neighborhoods that have become some of Philadelphia’s most exciting places to eat, drink, make art, and stay out way later than originally planned. Unlike neighborhoods that lose their soul as they become trendier, these still feel unmistakably Philly. Sure, there are beautifully designed cocktail bars and restaurants with impeccable playlists, but you’ll also find corner taverns, old rowhomes, tattoo shops, music venues, and people who have lived here their entire lives.

We started dinner at Mecha Noodle Bar, tucked inside a modern space on North Front Street, where comfort comes floating in a bowl of deeply aromatic broth. Mecha takes Vietnamese and Japanese staples (like pho, ramen, bao buns) and gives them a bit more personality without losing what made them great in the first place.

Mecha Noodle Bar

1700 N. Front Street, Suite 2.1, Philadelphia Pictured: Triple beef pho, a variety of appetizers, and sake flight

We ordered the beef pho with bone marrow (because if you’re already committing to comfort, you might as well commit completely). The broth tasted like the tried and true classic, but the bone marrow added an elevated touch. It melted into the soup like butter, adding another layer of richness that somehow made us slow down despite being ravenous.

The appetizers deserved just as much attention. The spicy salmon hand roll came with enough heat to wake up your taste buds without overwhelming them, while the pork dumplings delivered the kind of spice that keeps you reaching for “just one more,” and though bold upon eating, tasted less spicy as you kept going.

Then, there were the drinks. The sake flight made choosing your fave impossible. We landed on the sake with yuzu notes as our top fave, while our espresso martinis also disappeared embarrassingly fast.

Though we didn’t have any, the house favorite is the spiked boba cocktail, which blends Southeast Asian flavors with a playful cocktail gimmick. It just wasn’t for us at the moment, but they come highly recommended.

The Ice Cream Shop That’s Secretly a Listening Bar

There are plenty of places where music plays in the background. A short walk away, you’ll find Fishtown’s Sweet 45, which has quietly become one of the city’s coolest new hangouts by asking one simple question: What if getting ice cream felt like hanging out in your favorite record store?

Sweet 45

2000 N. Front Street, Philadelphia

The Black-owned shop doubles as a listening bar, where shelves of vinyl line the walls and DJs spin records in between scooping cones. You can even ask them to throw one of your favorite albums into the rotation. The catch: you’ll have to find it in their collection first.

While we were there, a couple sat across from one another sharing bites of ice cream between conversations, occasionally pausing when a favorite song came on.

Since opening, it’s become something of a local darling, even drawing visits from artists like Paramore and Philadelphia’s own Tierra Whack. Yet somehow it still feels like a neighborhood secret rather than a place chasing celebrity attention. If someone asked us to name the most unexpectedly charming date spot we found all weekend, this would probably be it.

Every Great Night Has a Dive Bar

If we’ve learned anything on this trip, it’s that Philadelphia does dive bars exceptionally well, so here’s another nightcap option: El Bar, a Fishtown institution that manages to be everything at once. There, you’ll find drag shows, karaoke, live bands, dance parties…

El Bar

1356 N. Front Street, Philadelphia

You’ll know you’ve found it when you see the tiny stage glowing beneath strands of Christmas lights that somehow never came down. The drinks aren’t complicated. Neither is the atmosphere. It’s just fun.

You’ll also get amused by El Bar’s graffiti-covered bathroom walls that have become an unofficial guestbook, covered in years of inside jokes, declarations of love, doodles, band stickers, questionable poetry, and messages left behind by people who were almost certainly having a better night than they expected. It’s messy, but you’ll dig it.

One Last Drink Before Bed

If El Bar is where the neighborhood lets loose, Saint Lazarus Bar is where the night exhales.

Saint Lazarus Bar

102 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

Just across Girard Avenue sits this Black-owned neighborhood bar opened by Philadelphia native Janay Green—yes, the same Janay Green who co-owns Bastet. That connection says something about Philadelphia’s nightlife.

Saint Lazarus feels intentionally different from Bastet. While the music is still topnotch, the energy shifts from dance floor to neighborhood living room. People gather outside chatting with strangers. Bartenders remember names. Friends drift between groups, introducing people who met ten minutes earlier as though they’ve known each other forever. Go there if you’re looking to make friends.

The Best Barbecue Comes Through a Window

Just when you think the night is winding down, someone points toward a walk-up window.

That’s Revival BBQ. Connected to Saint Lazarus, this late-night barbecue counter has become one of those beautiful ideas that makes you wonder why every city doesn’t do this.

Saint Lazarus Bar

102 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

This is where you go when you’re just not ready for the night to end. Whether you’ve spent the night dancing, bar hopping, or simply wandering Fishtown, there’s something deeply satisfying about eating barbecue on the sidewalk at one in the morning while everyone else leaving the bars does exactly the same thing.

Final Word on Philly

Okay, so 48 hours isn’t enough time to understand Philadelphia fully, but it’s just the right amount to get a nice intro. We rounded up our favorite destinations and moments above that weren’t manufactured for visitors, so you can follow in our footsteps. You’ll be lucky enough to stumble into them, but we’re just giving you a shortcut.

Maybe it’s hearing a local musician in a room so small you feel guilty sneaking out before the encore. So awkward! Maybe it’s discovering that a bowl of (secret) pot roast over mashed potatoes has become legendary among restaurant workers and visitors alike. Maybe it’s realizing your favorite dessert of the weekend came with a DJ. This feels like the real Philadelphia, not some influencer-manufactured bucket list. No shade.

This is A Weekend Via VICE. a new travel series exploring cities via late-night haunts, unexpected spaces, and unforgettable meals. We’re not here to check landmarks and tourist traps off a list. We’re here to find the places, eats, and experiences you’ll still be talking about long after the weekend ends and your travel budget fades.