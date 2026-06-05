Phoebe Bridgers Just Announced The Lost Tour 2026

Phoebe Bridgers has returned from her period of self-imposed semi-obscurity with the announcement today of The Lost Tour, a 2026 fall outing that will see the indie singer/songwriter trekking North America and Europe this fall and winter.

Bridgers has been teasing a return for a while now, with select pop-up, phone-free shows randomly occurring at small venues throughout the last few months. Then came the recent announcement of a Madison Square Garden show. So, while we kinda knew this was coming, it’s exciting news for indie heads nonetheless.

Videos by VICE

What’s more, Alex G is coming along in the support slot for the North American leg. And even better (some would argue), former Black Country New Road frontman Isaac Wood is rolling along on the European dates.

The Lost Tour kicks off September 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stops to follow include Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Salt Lake, Seattle, Vancouver, and San Francisco. The North American leg wraps with two shows at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California (LA) on October 30 and 31.

Then comes the European/UK/Ireland run, which begins November 23 in Dublin. Subsequent stops include Manchester, Glasgow, London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Copenhagen. The tour will conclude in Stockholm on December 12.

View the complete list of tour dates and lineup information below.

Phoebe Bridgers 2026 Tour: How to get tickets

Presale for Phoebe Bridgers’ 2026 tour starts Tuesday, June 9 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Sign up to get your reminder here.

General onsale will begin Friday, June 12 at 10 AM local time, also available on Ticketmaster.

$1 from every North America ticket sold will be donated to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

You can find Phoebe Bridgers tickets, even to sold-out shows, on StubHub, where all transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

North America

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

09/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena *

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

09/22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

09/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *

09/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

10/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

10/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

10/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

10/30 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome *

10/31 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome *

Ireland/UK/Europe

11/23 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

11/26 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live #

11/27 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

11/28 – Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE #

12/01 – London, UK @ The O2 #

12/04 – Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena #

12/05 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National #

12/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

12/08 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle #

12/09 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom #

12/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #

12/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena #

* = w/ Alex G

# = w/ Isaac Wood