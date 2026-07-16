I Spent Three Years Trying to Break This Glass Dildo—I Failed, But Here’s My Review

Most sex toys die in 3 years. Between already shitty chargers and silicone that somehow begins to peel, sex toys seem to have a rather short shelf life. A few years ago, Playboy Pleasures released dozens of sex toys, each with a bigger claim than the last. I’ve spent 3 years trying to prove Playboy wrong. Not because I’m a hater, but because I genuinely could not believe its claim that its Jewels Double (sided) glass dildo was shatterproof. How could $30 glass truly be shatterproof—especially when you’re engaging in slippery water sports? Add in the fact that I’m a klutz, and I made it my secret side job to find the most durable dildos… just to keep that info in my back pocket. Playboy Pleasure’s Jewels Double was a key toy I wanted to put to the test, among others from the line like the Jewels Wand (that’s still held up, btw). To my surprise, my at-home experiment became my right hand on a journey of exploring anal and BDSM, specifically temperature play. I know, huge jump. Here’s how it happened.

playboy pleasures jewels double glass dildo: My honest take

The Playboy Pleasures Jewels Double is highly slept on. You can use it for both your P-spot and your G-spot, making it a clutch 2-in-1 sex toy.

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Pros & cons

Pros

Textured beads are a sensorial dream.

It’s the perfect tool for temperature play.

You can reach both your G-spot and P-spot, which are more intense orgasms.

Great for anal toy beginners due to its slim size.

Cons

It’s solely glass, so it doesn’t vibrate.

I wish it were slightly longer so it could reach my P-spot better.

What is the Playboy Pleasures jewels double glass dildo?

Playboy Pleasures is the home of the iconic Playboy sex toy lineup. You’ll find dozens of sex toys from silicone rabbit vibes to glass dildos like the iridescent Jewels Double Glass dildo. This one in particular is just as it sounds: double-sided, so you can use both sides wherever you’d like to penetrate. One side has small textured bumps for added stimulation on your internal walls, while the other has wider anal beads to stimulate the rim of your butt as you move it in and out.

Its curve allows you to reach your G-spot (in the vagina) and P-spot (in the ass). It’s made of body-safe borosilicate glass, a body-safe and durable material that prevents your toy from breaking and chipping.

In total, you’ll feel about 3 inches of penetration on each side before reaching the flared middle base (that keeps your butt from sucking up the toy).

How I Tested this glass dildo

This dildo comes with a lot of promises, so this test has been ongoing for approximately 3 years—not because anyone asked, but purely because my sex tester mind was curious. Genuinely, how can a glass sex toy be shatterproof? Even if it’s scientifically possible, I’m always skeptical. But that wasn’t my only concern.

Testing this toy came down to a few qualities:

First, is it smooth? How does it feel to the touch? Are the textures smooth enough for me to feel comfortable putting them inside me? Before using this the first time, I did a massage test and stroked my body with it during foreplay to see how it felt against me. It passed that test.

How does it hold up during temperature play? Will the iridescent material on the toy chip off during sex and cleaning sessions?

I put this in warm water before use to help myself physically relax and use this as a makeshift health tool.

Playboy Pleasures states that this is shatterproof, so we put it to the test, too.

To test its durability, I’ve referenced my most recent move, where I kept this in a satin pouch in a tote bag. I’ve also used it in-house on several occasions as a coffee-table magazine weight to see how it holds up with everyday touching.

What It’s Actually Like to Use playboy pleasures’ jewels double glass dildo

G-Spot and P-Spot Stimulation

Entering this inside of me always makes me gasp. Size-wise, the girth is only about 1.5 inches, so there’s not much of a learning (or stretching) curve. The textured ends, however? My body grips the curved ends’ textured bumps as I penetrate, which is an otherworldly feeling. As you take it out, the sensation is more intense. Because it’s only a few inches long on each side, the toy applies moderate pressure to my G-spot. Nothing squirt-worthy (aka applies tons of pressure that makes you release).

The side with anal beads is a whole ‘nother level of penetration. Because the anus feels more sensitive, you’re going to feel a slight stretch with each bead’s entrance. Your rim will instinctively create a suction-like effect that will make you gasp over and over again. It’s not overwhelming given that the toy is no more than 2 inches wide, so this is great for beginners to get introduced to that feeling without scaring their butts.

Temperature Play

If you get the urge to dabble in temperature play, this toy is perfect. All you have to do is put it in a glass of warm water before using it to warm it up. The perfect temperature is right in between warm and hot. Before putting it inside of you, take it out of the glass and hold it close to your skin. If it’s too hot, let it cool first. If it’s warm enough to touch your skin, it’s ready to use.

The warm temperature will feel physically relaxing while also stimulating your senses. When using the anal beaded side of this toy, warm toys are a must.

During BDSM play, however, specifically edging, where I have to wait for permission to cum, we keep Jewels Double cold so it’s a more shocking sensation down there.

Durability

Throughout traveling and at-home sex adventures, I haven’t had a single issue with this glass dildo. Like a true clumsy person, I’ve dropped this so many times when cleaning, and not a single crack or chip.

How to clean glass dildos

To clean your glass products like Playboy Pleasures’ Jewels Double, wash them with warm antibacterial soap and warm water. You can also place toys like Unbound’s Gemini in the dishwasher.

another glass dildo We’d Recommend

Unfortunately, the Jewels Double is a sold-out sex toy at most retailers, so I’ve compiled a few options that are similar and available at trusted retailers.

Unbound Babes’ Gemini is a glass dildo that’s similarly shaped to Playboy Pleasures’ Jewels Double. This, however, is slightly more convenient as you can wash this in your dishwasher. If that’s not your cup of tea, you can also use warm soap and water or toy cleaner and water.

It’s made of borosilicate glass, so it’s quite durable, too. This only has texture on one end, the side with anal beads. It also has a curved end so you can enjoy G-spot or P-spot stimulation.

Bottom Line

Glass dildos like Playboy Pleasures’ Jewels Double are a reliable and safe sex toy choice that’s worth investing in. The shatterproof claim is not a gimmick and has had 3 years of testing to confirm. Thankfully, the iridescent material this is made of hasn’t chipped or peeled during cleaning at all. If this isn’t available at your preferred retailer, go for Unbound Babes’ Gemini as it’s a similar shape, made of the same durable material, and dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

If you’re new to anal, don’t sleep on this toy’s abilities. Due to its slimmer size, it won’t stretch your bum out too much. It’s the perfect amount of ambition for your anal dreams and desires.

On a less wellness and more home decor note, they’re the perfect kinky detail to make your coffee table sexier.

Shop Playboy Pleasure Jewels Double or Unbound Babe’s Gemini to try dual-sided dildos.