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Pokemon and Adidas Just Revealed 12 New Sneakers For You to Catch

The full Pokemon x adidas collab just got its official reveal, and it covers a surprisngly wide swath of the Pokedex.

By | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan

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PHOTO CREDIT: adidas

Pokemon is turning 30, and adidas Originals decided the right way to mark it was with a 12-pair sneaker collection deep enough to make anyone who grew up on Red and Blue empty their pockets. You do need good shoes for your Pokemon GO adventures, after all.

The full lineup just got its official reveal, and it covers a pretty wide swath of the Pokedex, including three Pikachu pairs (obviously), the entire Charmander evolution line, a Gengar-and-Haunter ghost duo, two Mewtwo colorways, Ghastly, and Rayquaza, to close things out. 

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The catch (get it?) is timing. This collection isn’t hitting shelves until September, so for now, it’s strictly a look-don’t-touch situation.

What’s in the Pokemon x Adidas Collection

The Pikachu pairs lead the lineup, and they lean hardest into the “is this a shoe or a plush toy” conversation. A Pro Model and one Superstar both come in fuzzy yellow uppers meant to mimic Pikachu’s fur, while a third Superstar goes cleaner with an all-over graphic print instead. 

The Charmander line moves through fire-and-flame detailing on the Superstar model, scaled textures on the Charmeleon pair, and a wing-shaped overlay on the Charizard colorway. Gengar, Ghastly, and Haunter get the moodier treatment on the Adistar silhouette, done up in deep purples with character art worked into the tongue. Mewtwo shows up the most outside of Pikachu, spread across a Samba OG, a lavender ZX 8000, and a Spezial with a heel loop nodding to the character’s design. Rayquaza closes it out with a slick green-and-black F50 and Adistar Control 5.

Pricing across the collection will reportedly run $110 to $180, and every pair is set to come with its own tiny Poke Ball charm on the laces. It’s a small detail, but it certainly adds to the full-blown “gotta catch ’em all” mentality that is Pokemon. The whole collection is set to release globally in September through adidas.com and select retailers.

There’s no exact date confirmed yet, but with Pokemon Worlds and PokemonXP Live coming up at the end of the month, hopefully that release date will become clearer.

These Character Collabs Are Already In Stock

If the Pokemon countdown is too long to sit through, adidas has been on a licensed-character tear for a while, and a few of those collabs are available to catch right now:

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Adidas

Adidas Brawl Stars Samba OG Shoes (opens in a new window)

$90 at adidas
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Adidas

Adidas Minecraft Grand Court 3.0 Shoes (opens in a new window)

$45 (reg. $75) at adidas
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
(opens in a new window)
Adidas

Adidas Originals Samba Toy Story Shoes (opens in a new window)

$80 at Foot Locker
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

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