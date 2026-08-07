Two Pokemon TCG Restocks Are Live On Amazon—Catch ‘Em Before They’re Gone

Pokemon’s 30th anniversary year has turned every TCG drop into a small event, and restocks aren’t sticking around long once they land. Between all of the continuously releasing expansions and a fresh wave of first-partner nostalgia, the “add to cart” window on these is measured in hours… sometimes minutes.

Here are two restocks that are live on Amazon right now, along with a few playmats to go with whatever you pull.

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Pokemon TCG: First Partner Illustration Collection—Series 2

This one’s built entirely around the “who did you pick first” debate that never ends (even when you’re 40 years old). Each pack contains 3 of 9 possible illustration-rare promo cards spotlighting first-partner Pokemon from the Johto, Unova, and Galar regions, so what you pull is random.

You also get two additional booster packs and a sticker sheet featuring the same starter lineup. It’s a low-commitment way to get into the 30th-anniversary celebration.

Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution—Pitch Black Elite Trainer Box

If you want the bigger pull, this is the one to snag right now. The Mega Evolution—Pitch Black expansion introduces Mega Darkrai ex and Mega Zeraora ex as its headline chase cards, backed by Mega Chandelure ex, Mega Excadrill ex, and a set list packing 18 Ultra Rares and 11 Illustration Rares.

The ETB comes stacked with 9 booster packs, a full-art foil promo card featuring Zarude, 65 card sleeves, 40 Energy cards, a player’s guide, dice, a coin, and a divided collector’s box. It’s also the version most likely to sell out first. ETBs are well-known for being go-to snags for collectors and players alike (and as a Pokemon ETB collector, specifically… can confirm).

Playmats for Your New Cards

You’ll, of course, need somewhere to actually play those new pulls, too. These three playmats (one of which is on sale) are worth adding to the cart while you’re already checking out: