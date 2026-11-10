Here’s The One Thing Your Home Gym Is Probably Missing (and It Isn’t More Workout Equipment)

If there’s one thing I wish I had more time for, it’s going to the gym. Between juggling work and family responsibilities, I have to make do with what I’ve got at home. It’s easier than ever to build out a sick home gym, and by now I’ve got pretty much everything I need.

Or so I thought, until my neighbor invited me to his gym the other day. Not to work out—to use the sauna. And that got me thinking… I’ve got all this workout gear, but nothing for recovery. That’s the premium you pay for at an actual gym.

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Red light therapy has gone from dermatologists’ offices to gym and spa recovery rooms, and my reaction at every stop has been a long, skeptical “sure.”

But I recently came across the Renpho panel, and what caught my attention was the home-based hardware itself. It’s a portable panel that’s about 13 by 9 inches and 2.4 inches thick, with a built-in adjustable stand, a door hook, an extension rope and a sling, plus a handle hidden in the chassis so you can carry it from room to room.

via RENPHO

That’s a lot for something that’s a little bigger than an iPad Pro.

It’s doing plenty of work for a red light panel that hangs from a door, sits on a desk, or dangles from a rope. It’s almost like a portable red light sauna minus the heat… not to mention the spa bill that comes from an in-person professional spa treatment.

Skip the Spa

A “red light sauna” is usually an infrared sauna cabin with red light panels added, and the heat is what makes it a traditional sauna. Red light panel itself produces little heat by comparison, so you’re not having a sweat session with just red light. What you get is red and near-infrared wavelengths you adjust separately, which performs differently at different distances.

The Renpho panel highlights three distances for three specific jobs:

0 to 3 inches for targeted muscle recovery

6 to 9 for wider coverage

12 for a more relaxed full-body routine

Targeted muscle recovery would definitely help me on my “back” weight lifting days, but God knows my entire body would benefit from some (any!) kind of whole-body therapy. I’m not dropping coin on routine spa visits, though. Not in this economy

Speaking of, the Renpho panel is even FSA eligible! Obviously, that may be plan-specific, but you need to use up those dollars before the end of the year anyways.

What 30 Minutes on Your Door Asks of You

The panel’s routine is 30 minutes a session, 4 to 6 times a week, for 4 to 8 weeks. The built-in timer with automatic shutoff runs 5 to 30 minutes, so you won’t need to set a timer on your phone.

It isn’t a full-blown sauna, but for the price (which is also currently 25%-off), it’s easily a cheaper alternative than a monthly membership at a spa or fancy gym.

Quick ‘Lil Note

The box also includes protective goggles, and you should wear them. Eye protection matters, especially with near-infrared. People with light-sensitive conditions like lupus, or on medications that increase light sensitivity, should check with a dermatologist first.