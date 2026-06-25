You Can Finally Pre-Order Grand Theft Auto VI (and Jack Some Free Vintage GTA DLC)

Man, how the world has waited. GTA V came out in 2013. Remember 2013? Me neither. But like a zombie remembering a fragment of an old memory, I do… yes, I recall we spent many years waiting for… something. Oh! GTA VI, the inevitable sequel.

They’ve finally gone and done it. The release date the entire gaming world has been waiting for, 13 years later: Grand Theft Auto VI for PS5 and Grand Theft Auto VI for Xbox is officially announced and open for pre-orders. Here’s where to snag it, and why those who pre-order it will get a very special DLC pack for free.

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play on day one

Try to content yourself with the fact that we’ve got a firm release date before lamenting that the first day we’ll be able to play GTA VI is November 19 (yes, 2026).

Why should you pre-order it now, then? Because people who pre-order it get a free Vintage Vice City Pack, a DLC that harkens back to the 1980s-set Vice City of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City with 1980s outfits and hairstyles, a 1955 Chevy knockoff at a special garage, and tropical skins for weapons. As someone who enjoyed the original Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, that alone is worth it.

Here’s how the pre-orders will work. On November 12, those who’ve pre-ordered will begin to receive their copies. That’s not the date they’ll start shipping out; it’s when they’ll start arriving. Maybe it’ll take a day or two longer if you live way out in the boonies. That’s between you and your package delivery person.

As soon as you receive your box, you’ll open it and find out there’s no disc inside. Yeah, it’s strange. A physical edition without physical media in it. Instead you’ll see a download code. Use that to begin downloading the game to your console.

You won’t be able to play it under the official day one game release on November 19 (yes, again, 2026), but pre-loading it onto your console means that as soon as the release date hits you can start playing. You won’t have to wait for a shipment or chew up your fingernails as you stare at a download bar migrating slowly across your screen. The starting gun goes off, and you’re happily carjacking people in Vice City, just like the good old days.

You can pre-order both GTA 6 for PS5 and GTA 6 for Xbox.