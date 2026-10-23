The Scariest Thing This Halloween? Your Favorite THC Products Are Disappearing

Halloween is supposed to be the one time of year when hoarding candy is completely acceptable. But this year, there’s something a little scarier than running out of your favorite chocolate bars. Your favorite THC gummies might be disappearing, too. And apparently, the countdown has already begun.

Sunday Scaries, a brand whose entire existence revolves around anxiety and impending doom, is giving customers a whole new reason to panic. In a recent marketing email, the company announced that October 26 would be the last day to reserve gummies from its final batch. That’s five days before Halloween, in case you weren’t already sufficiently spooked.

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The Ban Is real

Unfortunately, this isn’t some elaborate Halloween marketing stunt. A federal crackdown on hemp-derived THC is approaching, and brands are already preparing for a future where many of their existing products can no longer be sold through the hemp market.

The trouble started with legislation Congress passed in November 2025 that dramatically changed the federal definition of hemp. Under the new rules, finished hemp products will be limited to just 0.4 milligrams of total THC and other similarly acting cannabinoids per container, not per serving. For perspective, plenty of gummies currently contain 5, 10, or even 25 milligrams of THC apiece.

The new limit was originally scheduled for November 12, 2026, before Congress pushed most of the restrictions back to December 11. Certain synthetic cannabinoid restrictions are still scheduled to take effect November 12.

Of course, another extension is possible, but the December deadline is already written into federal law. And judging by what these brands are doing, they’re not exactly counting on Congress to save the day.

So, who’s preparing to say goodbye, and how much time do you actually have left?

Sunday Scaries: An Early Halloween Goodbye

Of all the brands announcing changes, Sunday Scaries might have the most appropriately terrifying timing.

According to its recent email blast, October 26 is the last opportunity to reserve gummies from its final batch. The brand currently offers several hemp-derived THC options, including 5mg and 10mg gummies for a euphoric buzz and a lower-dose 2.5mg formula designed for nighttime.

Whether that October deadline applies to the entire THC collection or only a particular production run still needs clarification. Either way, it’s an unusually early warning considering the federal deadline isn’t until December.

For a company named after the feeling of existential dread, the irony is almost too perfect.

Read my review on the 5mg THC Gummies.

Soul: Going Out of Office, for Good

Soul is taking a more direct approach with its Out of Office THC collection. The brand’s website is practically one giant countdown to the end of shipping, with a warning that there won’t be another batch once its existing inventory is gone.

The affected lineup includes THC gummies, drinks, and oil drops. Soul is also offering very generous discounts for customers purchasing several months’ worth of products, with savings reaching 60% on certain bulk orders.

The company identifies December 11 as its federal shipping cutoff, although customers in certain states may encounter an earlier November 8 deadline.

Soul isn’t disappearing as a company, since its CBD products are a separate part of the business. But for fans of its Out of Office THC collection, this could be the last opportunity to experience the current formulas.

Read my review on the Blood Orange Out of Office High Dose Gummies.

Read more on why we selected the Cherry Limeade Out of Office THC Gummies in our 420 High Edit.

Diet Smoke: Stocking Up for the Long Haul

If you’ve ever wanted to buy several months’ worth of edibles in one transaction, Diet Smoke is making that unusually convenient.

The company has announced December 5 as its final online ordering date, giving itself several days to fulfill orders before the federal deadline. It’s also assembled bundles specifically for customers trying to make their stash last beyond December.

One bundle includes Cherry Lime Chill, Grape Sleep, and Acapulco Gold gummies, while larger packages contain enough product to last several months based on the brand’s suggested usage.

It’s an interesting strategy, especially considering Diet Smoke sells several strain-inspired gummies that have become recognizable alternatives to traditional dispensary edibles.

Rather than quietly waiting for the law to take effect, the company is openly encouraging customers to plan for a world where ordering another bag online might not be an option.

Five: Some Fan Favorites Won’t Survive

Five has already laid out which products are on their way out, and unfortunately, some of its more potent offerings made the list.

Starting December 11, the brand plans to discontinue its 15mg Quick Hits fast-acting gummies, 2mg and 10mg THC seltzers, and its 10mg Indica Chill, Sativa Surge, and Hybrid Vibes gummies. That’s a pretty significant chunk of its lineup, particularly for customers who prefer stronger edibles or THC beverages over alcohol.

There is some good news, though. Five is working on reformulating its Daily Buzz and Knockout Sleep gummies to comply with the new requirements. Existing subscribers will also receive information about changes to their orders.

So, while the company isn’t going anywhere, some familiar products certainly are. And depending on how those reformulations turn out, the replacements might not deliver quite the same experience.

Read my review on the pineapple express fast-acting 15mg gummies.

Vena: Last Call for Gummies and Seltzers

Vena is facing a similar situation, with several products scheduled to disappear on December 11.

The brand has confirmed plans to discontinue its Xtra Bliss THC Gummies, which contains 10mg THC + 10mg CBD + 2mg CBG per gummy. Its Happy Tonix THC Seltzers are also on the chopping block, including the 2mg and 10mg varieties, Skinny Mocktails, and assorted flavors. That’s an unfortunate development for anyone who’s replaced their evening cocktail with a THC-infused drink.

Fortunately, Vena isn’t abandoning its entire lineup. The company is actively reformulating Lights Out, No Worries, and Cloud 9 gummies, although it’s still unclear exactly how those updated products will compare with their predecessors.

In the meantime, the outgoing gummies and beverages remain available while supplies last.

Read my review on the xtra bliss THC Gummies.

Medterra: One Last Taste of Extra Delight

Medterra is also making changes ahead of December 11, although its announced discontinuation list is considerably shorter.

The brand plans to retire its Extra Delight 10mg THC Gummies, while working on reformulations for Daily Delight, Sound Asleep, Mood Boost, and Unwind. That means customers who rely on Medterra’s existing THC and CBD combinations may eventually have to get acquainted with new formulas.

Medterra says Extra Delight will remain available until the deadline or until inventory runs out, whichever comes first. And like several other companies on this list, it’s leaving open the possibility of bringing back additional products if federal regulations change.

Is This Really the End of Hemp THC?

Not necessarily, but it’s certainly the end of an era if the current rules take effect as scheduled.

It’s important to remember that these restrictions target the federal definition of hemp, not every cannabis product sold in America. State-licensed dispensaries operate under a different regulatory framework, and THC-free hemp products aren’t automatically disappearing along with intoxicating edibles.

There’s also the possibility that Congress could intervene again. The December 11 deadline is already an extension, after all, although there’s no guarantee another one is coming.

For consumers, the immediate concern is that companies aren’t waiting around to find out. Some are announcing final production runs, others are setting shipping deadlines, and several are preparing to replace their existing products with new formulations.

If you’re considering stocking up, check your state’s laws, pay attention to product expiration dates, and make sure anything you purchase can be stored safely.

Halloween might be full of fictional monsters, but the disappearing hemp THC market is looking pretty real. And unlike your favorite horror movie villain, some of these gummies might not be coming back for a sequel.