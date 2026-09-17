Forget Quizzes and Games. Learn Languages Online From a Real Instructor With Preply.

Everywhere I go I hear the constant ding of Duolingo lessons being checked off one by one. I get it. I had a 550-day streak at one point. It’s humorous, it’s flashy, and I think Duo, the owl mascot, is a hoot.

But I don’t think it works as well as good, old-fashioned language instruction. And what could be more classic than learning from a real person and not AI?

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what to know about preply

Rather than try to package a whole bunch of avenues toward fluency into one product, Preply does one thing. It connects you with paid tutors to instruct you in one-on-one video lessons. There’s no free tier, beyond a free trial and a language placement test, and there are no self-study lessons. Everything is conducted with a tutor, whom you pay, on the other end of a webcam.

the good and not-so-good

Good

More than 90 languages offered

Tutors are professionals, often with degrees

Large pool of tutors (more than 100,000)

Not Good

Requires subscription; no free tier

Tutor quality is hit or miss

using preply

There’s a gulf between Preply and most language apps you’ve heard of. Duolingo, Babbel, Pimsleur, Memrise, Rosetta Stone, and Rocket Languages all rely upon the usual mix of standardized instruction. You know, quizzes, like from school, whether it’s a listen-and-repeat audio lesson (Pimsleur, Rocket Languages), games (Duolingo), videos (Memrise), or multiple choice written lessons (Babbel and Rosetta Stone).

Preply ditches the audio conversations, the written lessons, and the games to focus on connecting you with professional tutors to give you face-to-face lessons. Or at least face to face in the sense that you’re both on a video chat.

There’s a somewhat unique setup to how you pay for Preply. You subscribe, but not as a one-price-fits-all subscription to Preply instead. Rather, you find a tutor you like and subscribe to them. That means that unlike most language learning apps, you can’t pick up additional languages (unless they happen to be offered by the same tutor you’re already subscribed to), nor can you take lessons from another tutor without subscribing to them also.

That makes Preply fairly restrictive. You’re not so much joined to the platform as to the tutor themselves. That’s why I think of Preply as a matchmaker, a middleman who lets you find and match with a tutor who’s largely in charge of your learning journey.

Inconsistency Is Part of the Game

Dealing with live humans teaching you instead of cookie cutter quizzes and audio files, like most language learning apps, you’re going to find the quality of tutors varies widely. Maybe it’s sometimes them, and maybe sometimes it’s just that they’re fine but the two of you don’t click. It’s much harder to judge the quality of instruction on Preply because the instructors set the curriculum and pace, not Preply.

alternatives I recommend

More so than any other language learning app I’ve tested, Preply is closest to iTalki, but without the latter’s free, peer-to-peer community learning. ITalki takes a smaller cut of tutors’ fees than Preply—a flat 15% versus 18–33%. To you, the language learner, it doesn’t affect you overtly, although it stands to reason that a tutor on Preply may jack up the price to compensate for the greater cut that Preply takes.

ITalki supports more than 150 languages, compared to Preply’s “90 plus.” Certain instructors allow you to book a free or deeply discounted trial lesson, although it’s not the across-the-board free trial that Preply offers. The iTalki instructor gets to determine what they offer in the way of a trial, and so an iTalki tutor you really like may not offer a free trial at all.

To sign up for professionally tutored lessons, iTalki has you purchase credits. The instructor sets the price, although in my experience nearly everybody’s rates were plenty reasonable. Credits don’t expire, unlike Preply’s monthly allotment. If you want to take a break or learn on an irregular schedule, it’s the more flexible choice. The biggest advantage, though, is that iTalki also connects users with each other, whereby they can teach one another their languages in a reciprocal, informal way that costs nothing.

Check out my iTalki review.

When talking language learning, I won’t pass up an opportunity to sing the praises of Pimsleur. Like Preply, it doesn’t rely upon flashy games or gimmicks to teach its lessons. Where Preply connects you with real tutors for live conversations, Pimsleur teaches primarily through pre-recorded audio lessons that call upon you to repeat, and the repetition drives home the lessons and vocabulary into your long-term memory. Because of that, Pimsleur is much more consistent, and in my extensive experience with it you’re always getting quality instruction.

Read my Pimsleur review.

how long until i’m fluent?

There’s no way I could give you an accurate picture of that, and I’d wager that nobody else could, either, and if they say they are then they’re foolish or outright lying. There are so many unquantifiable variables.

There’s the language you’re trying to learn, your native language, and other languages you already know. If you’re a native English speaker, you’ll have an easier time with German or French than with Finnish, Japanese, or Arabic because the syntax will be more familiar to you.

And then it comes down not just to how often you study, but also how efficiently you study. That’s entirely personal. Some people are just gifted in learning languages, and others (like me) take more effort. Let’s just say that true fluency, where you understand cultural jokes and use slang effectively in conversations, takes more exposure than any book, app, or program alone can offer.

finding out which type of app works best

It’s all trial and error, I’m afraid to say. I’ve had the opportunity to try most of them out, and it wasn’t until I had a few under my belt that I was able to determine that I did best with conversation-based lessons over audio, like with Pimsleur.

But before that I tried all the major ones with strong marketing departments that everyone’s heard of, such as Duolingo and Rosetta Stone. Try a few apps out and take advantage of their free trials, where they’re offered, before committing cold, hard cash to a subscription with any one of them.

the bottom line

Preply is so different from most language learning programs that your decision-making process for deciding whether to sign up or not reads like the world’s shortest mental flow chart. Do you want to pay for live video lessons from a professional tutor? No? Then move along, because that’s all Preply does. If you answer yes, then ignore most of Preply’s competition, because they don’t offer the level of customization and, at least sometimes, personality that a real, live human can offer in face-to-face lessons. At least, face to face over a video chat.