Now’s the Time to Buy AirPods Pro 3 for Super Cheap

When it comes to tech products, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 act like a bellwhether for how seriously a retailer is taking a sales event. Retailing for $249, the AirPods Pro 3 frequently go on sale, but typically on smaller sales than the $70-off deal down in force for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. Check out our guide to the best earbuds if you’re looking for non-Apple alternatives.

about as cheap as it gets

As from a very brief period in June 2026, whereby they were $10 cheaper, the $179 deal for the AirPods Pro 3 is the cheapest I’ve seen them for since they hit the market a year ago. Because online retailers are huge copycats these days, Best Buy and Walmart have matched the same deal.

Videos by VICE

The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple’s best wireless earbuds. Their active noise cancellation (ANC) is, as Apple tells it, twice as effective as the AirPods Pro 2, which in turn were twice as effective as that of the original AirPods Pro. The silicone ear tips fit comfortably in my ears for long hours spent drowning out the clatter and hum of airplane engines and subway cars. I don’t think I’ve ever taken them out of my ears because they’d grown uncomfortable, as some bare-plastic-only earbuds and over-the-ear headphones typically do.

more apple headphones and earbuds on sale

Looking for Apple’s best sound? That’d be the AirPods Max 2, the successor to Apple’s only over-the-ear headphones. These isolate your ears from surrounding noise more so than the AirPods Pro 3, or any earbuds, but they cost more and take up more space. That’s the price for the best Apple-provided sound quality for listening to your tunes, podcasts, an audiobooks.

Yeah, these count. Apple owns Beats, and the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 use the same Apple-designed H2 chip as the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3. They clip around the ear, and I’ve found the Powerbeats Pro more likely to stay put in my ear during runs and workouts than AirPods. Retailing for $250, these are on (basically) the same $180 deal as the AirPods Pro 3.

The Apple AirPods 5 only just came out last month, and so they’re selling at full price most places, but Walmart has knocked $20 off the price of the AirPods 5 with the charging case. Normally $149, this version includes a protective carrying case that charges the AirPods up to four times, stretching their four-hour runtime to 20 hours in total.