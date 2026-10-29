I’m a Tech Journalist, and I Don’t Trust Most VPNs. Here’s the One I Actually Recommend.

Half the people who run into me these days ask, upon learning I work as a tech journalist, whether they should use a VPN and, in the same breath, which one they should use. Most VPNs, I don’t trust. Proton VPN is one of the few I recommend and use myself. Why? I’ve used it extensively over the years, so I know what I’m talking about from firsthand experience.

Proton VPN’s usual price of $10 per month isn’t high by VPN standards; it’s about run of the mill. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, which is already live, knocks up to 75% off the price of a two-year plan. Pretty good, especially considering that I have no qualms about recommending Proton VPN even when it’s full price.

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Proton VPN is open-source software. That means that its infrastructure is wide open for anyone to peer into and investigate. Open-source usually means no secrets. For a virtual private network (VPN), transparency and trust are particularly important in my book because you’re paying for one specifically to increase your digital anonymity and privacy. Proton promises that its no-logs policy doesn’t keep track of what its customers do while connected to its servers, and neither does it store that information or sell it to anybody.

I’ve read through Proton VPN’s publicly available audits by third-party researchers, who vet Proton’s claims of privacy and security, and I’m convinced of their legitimacy. Each year they release the results of several of these audits, and they always show that Proton is indeed telling the truth when it comes to its customers’ privacy. It’s a damn fine VPN, with lots of servers to choose from around the world (20,798 in 149 countries), decently fast speeds, and a public transparency that broadcasts trustworthiness.

Proton actually does offer the only truly trustworthy free VPN that I’d use, but you get much more out of the paid version. If you sign up for a two-year subscription, you get the full 75% off, and the monthly price drops down to $2.50 per month. That’s $60 up front for two years of coverage. Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion is already live, and it runs through December 1.

Check out my Proton VPN review for more details on how I used and tested it.