Have you seen the news lately? Hacks, scams, and cybersecurity breakdowns left and right, and seemingly more than usual. Using a virtual private network (VPN) isn’t a panacea that solves all your digital privacy challenges, but it’s an easy, major step to take to boost your online privacy and keep your activity away from snoops, hackers, and data thieves.

Proton VPN is one of the best VPNs you can buy. How could I say that so confidently? I’ve been using VPNs every day for the past 10 years, and testing them professionally for the past seven. I recommend Proton VPN, and I don’t recommend a lot of VPNs. Only a few of them. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can get up to 75% off the price of a two-year plan.

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above board and transparent

When I reviewed Proton VPN, I praised its no-logs policy. I flat-out wouldn’t use a VPN that didn’t have one. That means they don’t keep or track information on their users or what they do when they’re connected to Proton VPN servers. And Proton regularly and publicly releases audits of Proton VPN by third-party researchers, who vet and confirm Proton’s claims of not collecting user logs. These audits always show that Proton is telling the truth when it comes to its customers’ privacy

There are a lot of international servers to choose from—20,798 in 149 countries. And most are pretty fast, too. You can choose whichever server you want to connect to, so you can appear to be in the UK, Nigeria, France, Brazil, or so on. That comes in handy if you want to access a website or service that isn’t available in your country.

Hackers and data thieves are growing more sophisticated. The tactics that once were commonplace and easily detected have been left in the dust by more advanced methods, and the internet is rife with cross-site trackers and snoops who want to follow your activity as you move around the internet. Proton VPN helps you lose these trackers by acting as a middleman so that they can’t easily know what you’re up to. That means safer banking, video chatting, emailing, working, and shopping.

Head over to my Proton VPN review for more details on how I tested it and why I like it.