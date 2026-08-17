Get 70% Off This Editor-Approved VPN While You Still Can

There aren’t many VPNs I recommend. I’ve tested tons of them, but most I stay away from. There have never been more choices on the market than now, and most of the options range from slow to downright malicious. Proton VPN is one of the few that I recommend, and I have no hesitation about calling it one of the best VPNs I’ve used and tested.

What’s more, it can be had for cheap right now—as long as you’re not a commitment-phobe.

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time to pull the trigger on this deal

There are 20,453 Proton VPN servers spread across 191 cities in 148 countries. That’s a lot of choice. There are two major benefits to that. One, you can choose a server near you geographically, which tends to make your connection faster because the distance isn’t as large as, say, if you’re in Lagos and connecting through a London VPN server.

The other benefit is that you can make it appear to websites that you’re located in any one of those 191 cities. Want to watch a sports game that’s only available in a certain country? You can if you connect through a VPN server located in that country. Same deal for certain TV shows or websites.

Proton VPN Plus’ one-year subscription is almost as cheap as the two-year subscription, being 60% off. You only pay $1 more per month, so if you’re ready to commit to Proton but not, like, ready to get married to it, you can get almost as good of a deal. As long as you don’t wait too long, that is.

Check out our Proton VPN review for a deeper look into why I gave it a coveted recommendation as one of the Best VPNs. Just make sure that once I convince you to sign up, you click the link through this page so that you can get your $170 in savings.