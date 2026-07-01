Proton VPN’s Biggest Sale of the Year Knocks 70% Off Its Usual Price

I’m picky about VPNs. I only recommend the ones that check all the right boxes when it comes to transparency, performance, server selection, and the right company policies that guarantee users’ privacy and anonymity. That’s why I only recommend very few, even though I test a lot of them.

Proton VPN gets a hard yes in my book because I’ve used it extensively over the years. Proton passes all the necessary tests crucial to using any VPN, from a verified no-logs policy to a wide selection of 20,453 servers in 148 countries.

Videos by VICE

fine-tuned security like a swiss watch

Proton’s ace is its no-logs policy. Any VPN worth using at all has a no-logs policy, in which they state clearly (and verifiably prove) that they don’t collect and keep the activity records of the people who use their service. Don’t use a VPN that doesn’t have a clear no-logs policy.

The other crucial criterion is that a VPN is open about proving their security and no-records promise at regular intervals. Proton does this by regularly inviting independent, third-party analysts to peek behind the curtain and poke all around Proton VPN’s open-source infrastructure to verify that there are no back doors or insecurities in the VPN that’d allow governments, hackers, data thieves, law enforcement, websites, or even Proton itself to snoop on its users’ internet activity. Then Proton releases those audit results on their website publicly. They do this several times a year.

proton vpn’s server selection screen on computer, tablet, and smartphone – Credit: proton

Based in Switzerland, Proton is outside the Five, Nine, and 14 Eyes security alliances. These groups of nations have an agreement by which one can request the online activity records of its citizens from another member country, even if the citizen isn’t located in their home country at the time. While a VPN that has a verified no-logs policy isn’t theoretically at risk of this—bad actors couldn’t demand and then gain access to logs that don’t exist—it’s an added layer of peace of mind.

Proton VPN Plus’ servers have unlimited bandwidth with no speed throttling, along with NetShield, a built-in ad and malware blocker so that you don’t have to just rely upon the one built into your browser. You can also up your security by connecting through Secure Core, which routes traffic through security-hardened servers in particularly privacy-friendly countries, such as Switzerland and Iceland, for extra protection. Using Secure Core didn’t noticeably impact my speed when it came to real-world tasks, such as downloading large files and streaming 4K video.

swapping servers can let you see content not available in your country – Credit: proton

That collection of 20,453 Proton VPN servers I mentioned earlier? They’re spread across 191 cities in 148 countries. That means that wherever you are in the world, you can make it appear to websites that you’re located in any one of those 191 cities if you’re connected to a Proton VPN server there. If there’s a soccer match only available in a certain region, you can watch it by connecting through a server located in that allowed region. Likewise for viewing certain TV shows.

Not feeling that commital? More of a “let’s see each other for a while and see how it goes” kind of VPN subscriber? Proton VPN Plus’ one-year subscription is nearly as cheap at 60% off, so you don’t get quite as big of a deal as the two-year subscription—you pay $1 more per month—but you don’t have to commit yourself for quite as long up front.

Check out my review of Proton VPN for more detail on my hands-on testing.